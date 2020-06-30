Pammy’s is selling its Umami Marinara Sauce

Pammy's Umami Marinara. Handout

The popular Cambridge restaurant Pammy’s is offering takeout and delivery these days. Besides salads, pasta, entrees, and other dishes, the restaurant is offering its new Umami Marinara Sauce, selling in 16-ounce jars ($16). The complex raw sauce, made with two types of tomatoes, has layers of flavors, and you can taste them all. With chunks of tomato, bright, garlicky, and subtly sweet, you’ll want to eat it by the spoonful. Chef-owner Chris Willis, known for fusing Italian and Asian ingredients, uses San Marzanos grown in Parma on old vines and blends in local plum tomatoes he pickles in rice wine, shoyu, honey, and olive oil. He slow-roasts the mix to intensify flavor, finishing the sauce with toasted garlic, olive oil, and dried oregano. Stir it into a warm bowl of pasta, or use it for bruschetta or dipping. Add a dollop of sour cream or yogurt to make it a bit creamy. The chef also plans to soon sell jars of his Bolognese sauce he finishes with Gochujang. Pammy’s beloved Pugliese sourdough bread is available by the the loaf ($20), and Willis with his wife, Pam, donate 50 percent of the sales to organizations supporting the BIPOC community. To order, go to, pammyscambridge.com or call 617-945-1761.The location is 928 Mass. Ave., Cambridge.