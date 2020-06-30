Recipe: Grilled steak tacos with pico de gallo is on this Mexican-American family’s Fourth menu

Serves 4

No Fourth of July gathering of my husband's large Mexican-American family would be complete without my brother-in-law Fidel Luevano's carne asada (grilled steak). Fidel grew up in Mexico but now lives in Indiana with most of the Vargas clan, and his cooking reflects the roots of his childhood. Carne asada is usually made with skirt steak, a chewy cut of beef similar to flank, but thinner and slightly fattier. Fidel marinates his steak in beer and adobo seasoning to tenderize it. Sipping a beer in one hand, Fidel mans the grill, occasionally splashing some of the beer over the meat as it cooks. I've adapted his version a bit, giving the marinade a little sweetness with orange juice and adding some chile powder and oregano instead of the adobo. On the Fourth menu, the rest of the lineup might be hot dogs and macaroni salad, a nod to midwestern fare, but the action is always at the end of the table with a pot of beans, stacks of warm tortillas, plenty of garnishes, and Fidel's carne asada, charred, thinly sliced, and deliciously rare.

STEAK

1 pound skirt steak (or use flank steak) Salt, to taste 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped Juice of 1/2 orange (about 1/4 cup) Juice of 2 limes (about 1/4 cup) 1 bottle (12 ounces) Mexican beer or other lager 1 tablespoon olive oil

1. Have on hand a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle the steak generously on both sides with salt. Place it in the dish, cutting it in half if necessary to fit it into the pan.

2. In a bowl, stir together the garlic, orange and lime juice, 3/4 cup of the beer, and the olive oil. Pour half the marinade over the steak. Turn it, and pour the remaining marinade on top. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or for up to 24 hours.

SAUCE

3 plum (Roma) tomatoes, cored and finely chopped ¼ white onion, finely chopped 2 jalapeno peppers, cored, seeded, and finely chopped Juice of 1 lime Handful of fresh cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped Salt, to taste

1. In a bowl, stir together the tomatoes, onion, jalapenos, lime juice, cilantro, and salt.

2. Taste for seasoning and add more lime juice or salt, if you like. Transfer to a serving bowl.

SERVING

Vegetable oil (for the grill) 8 flour or corn tortillas (6 to 8 inches) 1 avocado, sliced 1 lime, cut into wedges Large handful fresh cilantro sprigs

1. Remove the meat from the fridge. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel dipped into canola or vegetable oil, quickly brush the grill grates.

2. Set the meat on the grill and cook for 4 to 5 minutes on a side, sprinkling it with some of the remaining beer from time to time. The meat should be nicely charred and a meat thermometer inserted into the center will register 125 degrees for rare or 135 degrees for medium-rare. Transfer it to a cutting board and covered loosely with foil. Let it rest for 10 minutes.

3. Line a plate with a cloth napkin for the tortillas. Place as many tortillas on the hot grill as will fit. Cook for 1 minute on a side, turning with tongs, or until the tortillas puff slightly and a few brown spots appear. Stack them on the cloth and fold it over to cover the stack and keep it warm. Cook the remaining tortillas in the same way.

4. Thinly slice the steak against the grain and set it on a platter.

5. To serve, set the tortillas, avocado, lime cilantro and pico de gallo on the table with the meat. Let diners assemble their own tacos.

Sally Pasley Vargas