Recipe: This Fourth of July salmon tradition starts on the grill

Serves 4

Salmon has been a Fourth of July favorite in New England ever since there were plenty of wild salmon in the North Atlantic. Alas, almost all North Atlantic salmon is farmed now, but the tradition remains -- and lately it's cooked on the backyard grill. Grilling fish leaves some cooks feeling less than confident. And in fact, if you place a delicate fillet on a grill that hasn't been properly cleaned and oiled, the fish will indeed stick to the grates and flake apart. But salmon is thick and meaty and will hold together. Plus, the higher fat content will help keep it from sticking. For a homemade barbecue sauce, spice up ketchup with cider vinegar, hot sauce, brown sugar, and cloves. Simmer it briefly until it begins to thicken slightly. Once the sauce is ready, and the grill is clean, with one hot side and one medium-hot side, place the fish on the hot part, brush it liberally with sauce, and grill it without disturbing until it is nearly fully cooked. Then flip carefully and set it onto the medium-hot side to finish cooking with more sauce. The fish cooks quickly, so make a dressing for slaw beforehand, and right before serving, toss in cucumber and red onions. Grill brioche buns, add salmon and a heaping spoonful of slaw, and serve with chips, corn-on-the-cob, or a giant salad. The salmon sandwiches may become your signature dish -- holiday or not.

SLAW

1 tablespoon mayonnaise ½ teaspoon celery seed Salt and pepper, to taste ½ red onion, thinly sliced ½ cucumber, peeled, seeded, and thinly sliced 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1. In a bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, celery seed, salt and pepper.

2. Just before serving, add the red onion, cucumber, and parsley. Toss well.

SALMON

Vegetable oil (for the grill) ½ cup ketchup ¼ cup cider vinegar ¼ cup hot sauce 2 tablespoons brown sugar Salt and pepper, to taste Pinch of ground cloves 4 teaspoons vegetable oil 4 pieces skinless, boneless salmon (6 ounces each, 1 1/2 pounds total) 4 brioche or other soft buns, sliced in half

1. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to high in one spot, medium in another. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel dipped into canola or vegetable oil, quickly brush the grill grates.

2. In a small saucepan, combine the ketchup, cider vinegar, hot sauce, brown sugar, black pepper, and cloves. Stir well. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until the sauce thickens slightly.

3. Using 1 teaspoon vegetable oil for each piece of salmon, rub them all over and sprinkle with salt and black pepper. On the hot side of the grill, place the salmon, skinned-side up, on the rack. Brush them generously with the ketchup mixture. Close the grill lid. Grill for 5 to 7 minutes, without moving the fish, or until it is almost cooked through.

4. With a large metal spatula, carefully turn each piece of fish, setting it on the medium-hot side. Brush the tops with the ketchup glaze, close the grill lid, and cook for 2 minutes more. (Total cooking time is 7 to 9 minutes.)

5. Transfer the fish to a large plate. Place each half the brioche buns, cut-sides down, on the grill. Toast for 1 to 2 minutes, or until golden and lightly charred.

6. Place one piece of salmon on the bottom half of each brioche bun. Top with red onion slaw and the other half of the bun.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick