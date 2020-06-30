East Boston pot shop can open as early as this week

Massachusetts cannabis regulators gave a “commence operations” notice on Monday to Berkshire Roots, allowing the store to open its East Boston dispensary as early as Friday. The store is located at 253 Meridian St.

Last year, while vying for zoning approval, Berkshire Roots was involved in a contentious debate about Boston’s buffer zone rule. In Boston, marijuana dispensaries are supposed to be a half-mile apart, but Berkshire Roots and another cannabis company, East Boston Bloom, were each asking the Zoning Board of Appeal for approval to open a dispensary within the same half-mile.

Advertisement

The debate involved a disagreement about whether either company could be rejected by the zoning board when neither dispensary actually “existed” yet. Both companies were ultimately approved.

The Cannabis Control Commission also signed off on several other companies Monday, giving “commence operations” notices to Temescal Wellness to open an adult-use store in Framingham, Silver Therapeutics to open an adult-use store in Orange, Blackstone Valley Naturals to operate a microbusiness in Uxbridge, and Solar Therapeutics to open a cultivation and manufacturing facility in Somerset. All the businesses can start operating as early as Friday.





Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.