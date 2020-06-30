Brandeis will allow undergrads on campus, but most courses will be online

Brandeis University will allow undergraduate students back to campus this fall, but the majority of courses will occur online, President Ron Liebowitz announced on Tuesday.

Classes at the Waltham university will begin a week early, on Aug. 26. Students will be asked to return home after Nov. 20, and all classes will finish online, according to a letter posted on the school’s website that outlines plans so far.

The letter said the school plans to announce more details about which courses will be online in mid-July. Classrooms will be reconfigured to allow for more space between students, custodians will deep clean classrooms twice a day, and everyone will be required to wear a mask. Professors who are 65 or older, or otherwise at higher risk for contracting COVID-19, may request to teach only online, the school said.