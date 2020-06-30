City to remove controversial ‘Emancipation Group’ monument

The city will take down a controversial monument depicting Abraham Lincoln standing over a formerly enslaved man after the Boston Art Commission Tuesday voted for its removal from Park Square.

“As we continue our work to make Boston a more equitable and just city, it’s important that we look at the stories being told by the public art in all of our neighborhoods,” Mayor Martin J. Walsh said in a statement.

“After engaging in a public process, it’s clear that residents and visitors to Boston have been uncomfortable with this statue, and its reductive representation of the Black man’s role in the abolitionist movement. I fully support the Boston Art Commission’s decision for removal and thank them for their work.”