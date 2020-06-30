City to remove controversial ‘Emancipation Group’ monument

The city will take down a controversial monument depicting Abraham Lincoln standing over a formerly enslaved man after the Boston Art Commission Tuesday voted for its removal from Park Square.
“As we continue our work to make Boston a more equitable and just city, it’s important that we look at the stories being told by the public art in all of our neighborhoods,” Mayor Martin J. Walsh said in a statement.
“After engaging in a public process, it’s clear that residents and visitors to Boston have been uncomfortable with this statue, and its reductive representation of the Black man’s role in the abolitionist movement. I fully support the Boston Art Commission’s decision for removal and thank them for their work.”
“The Emancipation Group” is a replica of a statue in Washington D.C. by Charlestown-born 19th-century sculptor Thomas Ball. The statue has been criticized since its installation for the demeaning pose of the formerly enslaved man. The man depicted is Archer Alexander, a Black man who helped the Union Army, fled slavery, and was again enslaved under the Fugitive Slave Act.
The replica in Boston was an 1879 gift of Moses Kimball, a local politician, according to the city.
The monument has come under scrutiny in recent weeks as protests against anti-Black racism has led communities to reexamine monuments of slave traders and Civil War generals, as well as those that demean Black men and women.
