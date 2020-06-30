Former Massachusetts gang leader pleads guilty to racketeering, drug charges

The former second-in-command of a Massachusetts gang pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of racketeering and drug conspiracy, federal prosecutors said.

Jorge Rodriguez, 32, of New Bedford, ran a cocaine network that used multi-unit apartment buildings known as “trap houses” to distribute the drugs, the US Attorney’s office said in a statement.

A federal grand jury issued an indictment alleging racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy, and firearm charges against 62 members, leaders, and associates of the Latin Kings in December, prosecutors said. Rodriguez is the first to plead guilty in the case.