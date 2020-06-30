Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library names new director

The board of directors of Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library recently named Janet “Jenny” Benedict as its new director, effective July 6.

Benedict, most recently director and CEO of the West Vancouver Memorial Library in British Columbia for the past nine years, succeeds Deborah Kelsey, who retired June 26.

Mern Sibley, the board’s president, said Benedict’s “experience, leadership, enthusiasm, and impressive record of success will bring new energy and vision to this important role.” Benedict’s previous positions have included interim director and deputy chief librarian of Hartford‘s public library, and librarian at the Bel Air Branch of the Harford County Public Library system in Maryland.