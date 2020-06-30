Groveland police investigating after white man followed, confronted Black woman

A white man allegedly followed a Black woman around Groveland and accused her of suspicious behavior while she was driving in her own neighborhood Monday.

Groveland police opened a criminal investigation into the incident after the woman reported that while driving home, a man in a car made obvious attempts to follow her, Gillen said in a statement. The woman pulled over to confront the man, at which point the woman began recording video of the encounter.

A white man allegedly followed a Black woman around Groveland and accused her of suspicious behavior while she was driving in her own neighborhood Monday afternoon, culminating in a confrontation captured on video — an incident that Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen said “deeply disturbed” him.

The incident appears to be the latest in a long history of similar confrontations in which white people accost people of color — and sometimes call the police — for routine acts of daily life, including bird watching, barbecuing or simply standing outside a building.

In a video posted to Facebook by Julia Santos, a man in a BMW convertible pulls up beside her car, on a street near her home in the town about 35 miles north of Boston.

“So what are you driving up Juniper Terrace for,” the man asks. Santos explains that she saw a post online offering free dog food, which she’d gone to pick up. A bag of dog food is in her back seat. Santos tells the man she saw him following her, and pulled over on a side street.

“I don’t feel safe right now,” Santos says in the video.

“You don’t feel safe?” the man says. “I don’t feel safe with you driving around in my neighborhood.”

“Why?” Santos asks.

“Too many people,” the man says.

“Or is it because I’m Black?” Santos asks. “Is that why?”

“No,” the man says. “I don’t know what color you are. What color are you?”

After about two minutes, the confrontation ends when a neighbor comes out and chastises the man for harassing Santos.

“I don’t like the fact that this poor girl is being harassed,” the neighbor says, off camera.

“I don’t like the fact that she’s in my neighborhood,” the man says.

But Santos was only about a mile from her own home when the man began following her.

Police identified the man and spoke with him, and said that criminal charges may be filed, but did not release his name.

Gillen said the experience caused the woman to feel unsafe in her own community and that the police would “aggressively investigate” the incident.

“I am deeply disturbed by this situation,” Gillen said. “The fact that a resident of our town could face accusation and be followed around like a criminal should make everyone stop in their tracks and consider how we treat one another.”

He added: “On a personal note, I have lived in this area for my entire life and have been a police officer here for more than 30 years. I have met many of the families in Groveland, including the victim’s family, and watched families grow here... Our job as police officers is to not only keep people safe but also feel safe in Groveland.”

On Twitter, Santos was more succinct. Referencing the derisive nickname given to white people caught instigating similar conflicts, she wrote: “I just got Karen’d?”

