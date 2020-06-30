Kingston recalls two selectmen, votes out incumbent

Kingston voters recalled and replaced two selectmen, and voted out another longtime incumbent of the five-person board in the June 27 local election.
The successful recall initiative, which began in January, removed chairman Joshua Warren and vice chair Elaine Fiore from office. The vote to recall Warren was 1,570 in favor, to 1,154 against. Fiore was recalled by a vote of 1,569 to 1,178.
Both Warren and Fiore ran in the simultaneous race for replacements on the board, in case the recalls succeeded.
Warren lost to Kimberley Emberg, who received 1,542 votes to his 1,098. Richard Arruda defeated Fiore, 1,546 to 1,113.
Advertisement
In the annual town election, Donald Alcombright won a three-year term as selectman, receiving 1,433 votes. Selectwoman Jessica Kramer was reelected with 1,394 votes.
Sandra MacFarlane, who had been a selectwoman for 15years, lost her attempt to win another term, with 1,130 votes. Also running were Janet Stanford, who received 436 votes, and Edward Page, with 319.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.