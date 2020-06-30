Kingston recalls two selectmen, votes out incumbent

Kingston voters recalled and replaced two selectmen, and voted out another longtime incumbent of the five-person board in the June 27 local election.

The successful recall initiative, which began in January, removed chairman Joshua Warren and vice chair Elaine Fiore from office. The vote to recall Warren was 1,570 in favor, to 1,154 against. Fiore was recalled by a vote of 1,569 to 1,178.

Both Warren and Fiore ran in the simultaneous race for replacements on the board, in case the recalls succeeded.