Police were called to 29 Cutler St. at 1 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a stabbing. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Cutler Street in Worcester early Tuesday morning, Worcester police said.

Police are investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 508-799-8651.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.