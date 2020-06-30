Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Lynn hit-and-run crash

A man suffered life-threatening injuries Monday night when he was struck by a vehicle while on the Lynnway in Lynn. State Police say they are searching for the vehicle and its driver.

The man was hit around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 330 block of the southbound side of the Lynnway, State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an e-mail.

The victim was taken to Mass. General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Procopio.