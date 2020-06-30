Poll: R.I. voters are more comfortable with getting their hair cut than sending their kids back to school

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and if your inbox is filled with politicians seeking donations by midnight, remember this: They’ll still want your money tomorrow too. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 16,764 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 16 new cases. The state announced six more deaths, bringing the total to 946. There were 73 people in the hospital, 15 in intensive care, and 14 were on ventilators.

Rhode Island voters are comfortable with returning to work, shopping, and getting their hair cut, but fewer than 50 percent are ready to send their children back to school in the fall, according to a new poll from Bryant University’s Hassenfeld Institute for Public Leadership.

The survey of 400 registered voters shows that 66 percent of voters believe Governor Gina Raimondo is reopening Rhode Island’s economy at the right pace during the coronavirus pandemic.

The poll was conducted from June 18 through June 22 by Fleming & Associates.

The “are you comfortable?” responses are probably the most revealing, so here’s a breakdown:

Fleming & Associates

You’ll notice that 14 percent of voters said they are not sure how they feel about sending their children back to school, which suggests many families are still waiting to see reopening plans and what happens with the virus during the summer before making up their minds.

Rhode Island’s budget deficit and the unemployment rate were identified as the biggest issues facing the state.

Fleming & Associates

⚓ Rhode Island isn't the only state that has a Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights, but it includes language an expert calls "one of the worst impediments to accountability" in the country.

⚓ Rhode Island isn’t the only state that has a Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, but it includes language an expert calls “one of the worst impediments to accountability” in the country.

⚓ The state may be ready for Phase 3, but Amanda Milkovits reports that visitors coming from states with a 5 percent positivity rate will have to either quarantine for 14 days or receive a negative test result within three days of their arrival.

⚓ It’s looking like Worcester will be ready to steal the PawSox from us by next year.

⚓ If you’re wondering where all of these illegal fireworks are coming from, look north.

⚓ Summer: You should always have a friend with a boat, but if you don’t, here are a few other ways to get on the water this year.

⚓ Politics: My theory on why Donald Trump and Joe Biden are kind of ignoring New Hampshire: They’re pissed about the fireworks too.

⚓ SCOTUS: Jess Bidgood and Jazmine Ulloa report that the power of precedent led Chief Justice John Roberts to side with his liberal colleagues on the US Supreme Court in striking down Louisiana’s abortion restrictions.

⚓ College: These are some helpful tips if your kids are applying to college during the pandemic.

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ HELP: This might be the strangest 4th of July of all time. For Thursday’s Rhode Map, I’m looking for ideas for how to celebrate in a safe-but-fun way. Send me an e-mail at dan.mcgowan@globe.com if you have some thoughts.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Thursday (to account for the holiday), send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ Twin River officially reopens to the public at 10 a.m. Three-person blackjack tables sound pretty great, to be honest.

⚓ The Providence City Council meets tonight to approve a $358 million tax levy, but a spending plan still hasn’t emerged.

⚓ Do you ️♥ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.





