Robert Kraft was legitimate target in prostitution investigation at Florida day spa, prosecutor argues

New England Patriots owner Robert K. Kraft was a legitimate target for Florida law enforcement officials who used hidden video cameras as they investigated prostitution at the Orchids of Asia day spa, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

The 2019 charges against Kraft — and 24 other men who allegedly paid for sex at the Jupiter, Fla., spa — is the subject of oral arguments Tuesday before Florida’s Fourth District Court of Appeals. The court is also reviewing prostitution investigations in neighboring counties that led to charges against dozens of men.

“What we think law enforcement did here was entirely rational,‘' Florida Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey DeSousa told the three-judge panel during a Zoom hearing. “You need to have the nexus – the cash exchanging hands from the johns to the prostitutes and the prostitutes to the owners. That’s how we prove deriving support.”