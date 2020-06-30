Scituate bans nonessential outdoor watering

Despite the rainy week, the town of Scituate imposed a ban on all nonessential outdoor water use starting on June 29 because residents have used so much water so soon with everyone home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Selectmen said that Scituate is using 22 percent more water compared to the same time last year. “This is not sustainable,” the board said in its June 25 COVID-19 update.
The ban prohibits car washing, pool filling, and use of any type of lawn sprinklers or irrigation systems. Residents can use hand-held hoses before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. to water flowers, gardens, other plants, and lawns.
The ban is “a proactive response to preserve our water supply for the late summer and fall. These restrictions will be revisited if conditions change with our water supply or weather patterns,” the town’s water division said in notices sent to residents.
