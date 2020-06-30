Scituate bans nonessential outdoor watering

Despite the rainy week, the town of Scituate imposed a ban on all nonessential outdoor water use starting on June 29 because residents have used so much water so soon with everyone home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selectmen said that Scituate is using 22 percent more water compared to the same time last year. “This is not sustainable,” the board said in its June 25 COVID-19 update.

The ban prohibits car washing, pool filling, and use of any type of lawn sprinklers or irrigation systems. Residents can use hand-held hoses before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. to water flowers, gardens, other plants, and lawns.