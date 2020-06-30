Teen caught shooting off fireworks from moving car in Cambridge, driving without a license

Police received reports of fireworks being set off from a car that was travelling through the Port neighborhood shortly before midnight, according to a tweet from Cambridge police.

An 18-year-old woman from Somerville will appear in court after she was caught behind the wheel of a moving car that had fireworks shooting out of it in Cambridge Monday night, officials said.

Cambridge police destroyed these fireworks after they were seized from a Somerville teen Monday night.

The vehicle was in motion as the fireworks were shooting out of it, said Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for the department.

Officers stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Columbia and Suffolk streets around 11:40 p.m., Warnick said.

Advertisement

Police found the women and two men passengers inside the car with four Roman candle-type fireworks, Warnick said. The fireworks were seized by police and later destroyed.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, will be summonsed to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of fireworks.

“As a reminder, it is illegal for private residents to use, possess, or sell fireworks in Massachusetts, or to purchase them legally elsewhere and then transport them into the state,” police wrote in the tweet.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



