Transportation upgrades underway in Arlington

Contractors recently began work on two transportation upgrades in Arlington.
One of the projects, aimed at enhancing safety for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians on Lake Street, involves installing a traffic signal at the intersection of Minuteman Bikeway, and upgrading an existing traffic signal at the intersection of Brooks Avenue. Weather permitting, work is expected to be completed by the end of August.
Officials said police are providing traffic details to coordinate vehicle and bike path usage. The goal is to maintain access to the bikeway and the street throughout the project, though temporary detours may be required.
The other project involves resurfacing the sidewalks in the town center between Pleasant and Franklin streets on Massachusetts Avenue and Broadway. The existing brick sidewalk surface will be replaced with a concrete surface that meets standards for handicap accessibility. Crosswalks and ramps also will be added. The project is expected to be completed in mid-September, weather permitting.
Advertisement
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.