Transportation upgrades underway in Arlington

Contractors recently began work on two transportation upgrades in Arlington.

One of the projects, aimed at enhancing safety for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians on Lake Street, involves installing a traffic signal at the intersection of Minuteman Bikeway, and upgrading an existing traffic signal at the intersection of Brooks Avenue. Weather permitting, work is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Officials said police are providing traffic details to coordinate vehicle and bike path usage. The goal is to maintain access to the bikeway and the street throughout the project, though temporary detours may be required.