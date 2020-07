The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Circuit Street, Boston Police Officer Kim Tavares said. The victims were taken to a local hospital, she said. She said she was unsure of the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated as information becomes available.





