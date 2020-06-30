Baker relaxes Mass. travel advisory for people arriving from nearby states

“These surrounding states, like Massachusetts, are seeing a significant decline in cases and new hospitalizations,” Baker said Tuesday at the State House . “Travelers arriving from these seven states are exempt.”

The update to the self-quarantine advisory, effective July 1, applies to people coming to Massachusetts from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire. They will not be urged to self-quarantine for 14 days, easing guidelines that have been in place for all out-of-state visitors since March 27.

Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday he was relaxing the state’s 14-day self-quarantine guidance for millions of out-of-state visitors, exempting people arriving from seven other states in the Northeast that are making progress in the battle against the coronavirus.

“We believe this change reflects the facts on the ground and is consistent with the Commonwealth’s approach to COVID-19 standards generally,” he said.

Baker relaxes Mass. travel advisory

Baker’s announcement amends an advisory he released more than three months ago urging all travelers to Massachusetts to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The advisory, which still applies to 42 other states, includes no fines. Baker reiterated Tuesday that he believes there are legal limits on setting restrictions on travelers from other states.

“There are real constitutional issues associated with limiting travel between states,” he said.

He also noted that all people who have COVID-19 symptoms are instructed not to travel to the state.

Baker’s announcements come as several states, including for those he’s easing guidelines, are moving to tighten their own guidelines for many out-of-state visitors.

The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut last week announced new travel advisories, urging people arriving from states with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine for 14 days.

The new guidance applies to anyone traveling to the tri-state area from states with new daily positive test rates higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or from states with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average. In New York, violators could face fines up to $10,000.

In Rhode Island, visitors coming from states with a 5 percent positivity rate will have to either quarantine for 14 days or receive a negative test result within three days of their arrival. Likewise, Rhode Islanders who visit those states — there were 18 as of Monday, plus Puerto Rico — will have to quarantine when they return or be tested for COVID-19, Governor Gina Raimondo announced Monday.

Raimondo’s order is similar to rules in Maine, where visitors must quarantine for two weeks or test negative from a specimen taken no more than 72 hours before they arrive. The Maine order, however, does not apply to those coming from New Hampshire or Vermont.

The Northeast is doing better than other parts of the country in battling the virus, but there is rising concern about the increasingly ferocious spread of the coronavirus in at least 30 other states, particularly in the South and West. At least a dozen states and cities are pulling back on reopening plans, the New York Times reports.

Baker pointed to the rising number of cases elsewhere, saying it’s evidence of places “where people have let down their guard and the virus has come roaring back.”





“I don’t want anyone to think for a minute that it’s time to let down your guard,” he said in announcing the decision to ease travel guidelines. “I think continued vigilance with this is the way you contain it.”

Baker’s announcement was cheered by those in the hotel industry, where officials say Baker’s advisory had discouraged people from booking reservations.

State data show that more than 11.8 million visitors came to Massachusetts last fiscal year from the seven states impacted by Baker’s announcement. When excluding in-state travelers, they accounted for 64 percent of the domestic visitors to the state.

“There’s a lot of pent-up demand for travel,” said Paul Sacco, executive director of the Massachusetts Lodging Association, a trade group. He said even though Baker’s advisory did not include any fines or penalties, “that was enough to deter visitation — urging quarantine.”

“The New England states, and New York and New Jersey, domestically are the key feeder markets,” he said. “That’s where the bulk of the domestic travel business is coming from. And it’s quite substantial.”

Baker said officials would continue to monitor the data as the state pursues a phased reopening plan. Baker allowed indoor dining to restart on June 22, and he has said his administration is “going to want at least two weeks” worth of data on the state’s progress before moving it to the next phase of reopening, which could include fitness centers, museums, some parts of casinos, and movie theaters.

“Our public health information continues to show a downward trend in our key metrics. This obviously represents solid progress as we head into July, and will continue to influence when and how we move into the next phases of reopening the Commonwealth,” he said.

Asked if the state would consider delaying Phase 3, the next phase in reopening, because of concerns about the pandemic flaring up in other parts of the country, he said, “We’re still looking at the data, and we’ll have more to say about this by the end of the week, which is what we originally committed to.”

In other developments at the briefing:

— Baker acknowledged that the size of the state’s contact tracing force has been reduced, though he said he didn’t know the exact number of the reduction.

He said some people who had come to work for the initiative, including a group of about 100 people from Blue Cross/Blue Shield, were returning to their normal jobs. He also said the reduction came simply from a reduced need for contact tracing.

“There’s no question that if your positive test rate goes from 30 percent to 2 percent, you’re going to have less work for those folks to do,” he said. He said a number of people had voluntarily left the program “with the understanding that if they need to be called back, they would like to be called back.”

“Our goal here is going to be to make sure that we can move the thing up if we need to. ... If the numbers start to go up, we have the infrastructure in place to scale it back pretty quickly,” he said.

— Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito also announced at the briefing that the state is creating a new program for low-income people who need help with housing costs.

The $20 million Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance program will use federal funding to help people pay their rent and mortgages.

“The goal here is simple: to provide housing stability,” she said. People can apply to the program beginning Wednesday.

The pandemic has sickened more than 10 million people around the world and killed more than 500,000. In the United States, more than 2.6 million have gotten sick and more than 129,000 have died from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University, and experts say those numbers are likely undercounts.

In Massachusetts, 8,095 people had died of the coronavirus as of Monday. But cases and deaths have seen a steep decline from peaks in late April. And key metrics monitored by the state are also way down.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.

