Big takeaways in coronavirus numbers: 6 states have seen cases double in under 3 weeks, and more

1. Cases have doubled in two and a half weeks for six states, primarily located in the South and Southwest.

Coronavirus case numbers are growing countrywide , causing many states to pause or reverse their reopening plans . The following graphics illustrate just how quick — and drastic — the increase has been for some areas.





2. Many (though not all) of the states above are seeing the highest increases in coronavirus hospitalizations. Below are the 10 states that have seen coronavirus hospitalizations spike the most over the last two weeks.

3. The national trend line for daily cases has increased to numbers even higher than what the United States dealt with in April. Deaths have not yet followed suit, but death numbers lag behind case numbers, so the country could see spikes in deaths in the next couple of weeks.

4. COVID-19 is still very much a global story. Last weekend, worldwide cases hit 10 million and deaths hit 500,000. Below is a look at the countries with the most cases and deaths.





