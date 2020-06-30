A running list of controversial statues, symbols, and names under scrutiny amid nationwide reckoning with racial history

Here is a running list of some of the symbols and monuments under scrutiny, and how state representatives are responding.

From the statue of Abraham Lincoln in Park Square to the Mississippi state flag , lawmakers are reconsidering controversial symbols and namesakes, and in many cases, have taken active steps to change them.

Across the US, states are grappling with pushback regarding a trove of monuments and place names that many argue are ahistorical, degrading, and inappropriate amid a nationwide reckoning with racial injustice and benevolent forms of white supremacy.

The Mississippi state flag

Larry Eubanks waved the current Mississippi flag outside the state Capitol on Saturday. Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Mississippi has the last state flag with the Confederate emblem — a red field topped by a blue X with 13 white stars. Lawmakers voted Sunday to retire the symbol, and Republican Governor Tate Reeves is expected to sign the bill into law in the next few days.

A commission will design a new flag that cannot include the Confederate symbol and that must have the words “In God We Trust.” Voters will be asked to approve the new design in the Nov. 3 election. If they reject it, the commission will set a different design using the same guidelines, and that would be sent to voters later.

Abraham Lincoln Emancipation Memorial in Park Square, Boston

Nearly 150 years after its debut here, the statue has become a local flashpoint in the nation’s latest reckoning with public art portraying figures from the Civil War and its aftermath. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Residents, scholars, and artists are pushing for the removal of a controversial statue of Abraham Lincoln standing next to a barely clothed freed slave in Park Square in Boston. The bronze statue is a replica of one in D.C., and was donated to the city in 1879 to celebrate Lincoln’s emancipation of slaves.

The Boston Art Commission, which advocates for public art in Boston’s civic spaces, is now soliciting public input about the future of the statue. In addition to Thursday’s hearing, the commission also has a survey that asks the public about what should happen to the piece. Options include adding more educational information at the current site, commissioning a new work of art to replace it, and formally removing it from the city’s collection.

Christopher Columbus statue, North End, Boston

The vandalized statue of Christopher Columbus in the North End. Tim Bradbury/Getty

The often-vandalized statue of Christopher Columbus was found decapitated in early June, and was put in storage for the time being. The monument might be removed permanently as city officials and residents discuss whether the controversial explorer’s likeness should occupy a prominent position on the waterfront.

“We don’t condone vandalism, and it needs to stop,” Mayor Martin J. Walsh said. However, he added, “given the conversations that we’re having right now in our city and throughout the country, we’re also going to take time to assess the historic meaning of the statue.”

The statue will be in storage temporarily while the damage is assessed.

Christopher Columbus statue, Providence, R.I.

The boarded up statue of Christopher Columbus in Providence, with paint splattered on wood. Edward Fitzpatrick/The Boston Globe

The controversial Christopher Columbus statue in Providence’s Elmwood neighborhood was also placed in storage until city leaders figure out whether to move it to a new location or permanently remove it from public property.

Rhode Island and Providence Plantations

The seal of the State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations, in the State House. Rhode Island Secretary of State's Office

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo signed an executive order last week to remove “Providence Plantations” from the full state name in official documents, agency websites, and on employee pay stubs.

The state legislature and state treasurer also announced they would be removing those words from official documents because they conjure up images of slavery.

Theodore Roosevelt statue, Museum of Natural History, NYC

The statue of Theodore Roosevelt outside the Museum of Natural History in New York, June 19, 2020. The equestrian memorial to Roosevelt, which has long prompted objections as a symbol of colonialism and racism, will be coming down. Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The bronze statue of Theodore Roosevelt on horseback and flanked by a Native American man and an African man, which has presided over the entrance to the American Museum of Natural History since 1940, is coming down.

The decision was proposed by the museum and agreed to by New York City, which owns the building and property.

For many, the “Equestrian” statue at the museum’s Central Park West entrance had come to symbolize a painful legacy of colonial expansion and racial discrimination.

John Wayne Airport, Orange County, Calif.

A bronze statue of late actor John Wayne stands before a four-story high United States flag at John Wayne Orange County Airport in Santa Ana, Calif. Reed Saxon/Associated Press

Leaders of Orange County’s Democratic Party are pushing to drop film legend John Wayne’s name, statue, and other likenesses from the county’s airport because of the actor’s racist and bigoted comments.

According to the Los Angeles Times, officials passed an emergency resolution earlier this week and are calling on the Orange County Board of Supervisors to restore the airport’s original name: Orange County Airport.

In a 1971 Playboy magazine interview, Wayne makes bigoted statements against Black people, Native Americans, and the LGBTQ community.

The Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, Princeton University

The Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University. MARK MAKELA/NYT

Princeton University in New Jersey will remove Woodrow Wilson’s name from its public policy school and one of its residential colleges, university President Christopher Eisgruber said Saturday.

The university’s board of trustees found that Wilson’s “racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school or college where scholars, students, and alumni must stand firmly against racism in all its forms.”

The decision contrasted with a vote by Princeton’s trustees in 2016 to keep Wilson’s name on campus buildings and programs, despite student protests that led to a review of his legacy there.

Andrew Jackson Statue, Lafayette Square, Washington, D.C.

Protesters attempted to topple statue of Andrew Jackson near White House. Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post

Protesters last week tried to pull down a statue of President Andrew Jackson near the White House. On Saturday, federal authorities charged Lee Michael Cantrell, 47, of Virginia; Connor Matthew Judd, 20, of Washington, D.C.; Ryan Lane, 37, of Maryland; and Graham Lloyd, 37, of Maine.

Judd was arrested on Friday and appeared in Superior Court of the District of Columbia on Saturday, authorities said. The other three have not been apprehended. The FBI and the U.S. Park Police have been investigating the incident.

“The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia will not stand idly by and allow our national monuments to be vandalized and destroyed,” Acting U.S. Attorney Michael R. Sherwin said in a statement.

