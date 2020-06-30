Gas tax is a regressive levy — there are other ways to go

I don’t understand why you think that, in this era of electric and hybrid vehicles, increasing the gas tax makes any sense (”Yes, we still need to raise the gas tax,” Editorial, June 21). It’s a regressive tax — who but the very well-to-do drive Teslas? — and misses the opportunity to optimize revenue. Since the wear and tear on the roadways basically is shared equally by all cars, regardless of engine type, taxes should be based on actual use, which could be captured relatively easily by the state at inspection time. Please reconsider your stance on the gas tax.

Susan McPherson