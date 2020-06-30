In leaning toward reopening, colleges are pushing our health to the edge

As an adjunct professor of writing at Boston College for more than 12 years, I am appalled by the speed and stubborn irresponsibility with which BC has announced plans for faculty, students, and staff, unless exempted, to return to campus in August.

Have we not watched the virus rear its head again, state by state? Call it “quarantine fatigue,” or hubris, or plain stupidity, but Americans everywhere are gathering together, and the rates of COVID-19 are charting higher than the number of TikTok videos my students watch.

Now let’s get thousands of college students together, and just see if the rates will rise on campuses. Guess what? They will. Asking college students to keep from socializing and to follow a set of specific guidelines day in and day out is unrealistic and asinine.