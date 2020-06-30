Race and tension on the Everett City Council

This resistance to change is sad, especially because we all want our children to learn the skills of critical analysis and creative problem-solving — but why should they, if those skills are not allowed to flourish, that is, if they are just for show.

Re “New official finds she stands alone in Everett : Colleagues critical of first Black woman on City Council” (Page A1, June 27): It would be laudable if members of governing bodies would listen to different perspectives that could have the result of stimulating change for the better. But change can be scary, especially for people who are satisfied with their lives, and who fear that any change will make their lives less comfortable.

Advertisement

May Gerly Adrien, who joined the Everett City Council in January, get the vocal support of the people who voted for her, and may she be able to continue to stand strong against the forces of conservatism at any cost.

Allan C. Greenberg

Scituate





‘Nothing to see here’ stance is a form of blindness

When a white person denies racism because she or he hasn’t experienced or seen it, it is a sign of blindness to the reality of systemic racism.

It is not up to white people, the oppressors, to define or declare racism, or the absence of it — for example, the white city councilors in Everett who attack Gerly Adrien, a Black councilor, as she examines the racism that exists in Everett and calls the city to account.

The same is true for men denying sexism, or straight people having the final word on homophobia.

Marilyn Levin

Arlington





I’m sure that Everett City Councilor Wayne Matewsky is absolutely correct when he says he has never experienced racism in Everett. He has enjoyed white male privilege all his life.

I am a white person.

Eleanor Koplovsky

Advertisement

Hingham



