Patriots

Cam Newton, Mohamed Sanu already working together

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated June 30, 2020, 1 hour ago
Cam Newton reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots.
Cam Newton reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots.Mike McCarn/Associated Press

It looks like quarterback Cam Newton isn’t wasting any time getting to know his new teammates.

In an Instagram video posted Tuesday evening, Newton and Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu are seen talking at what appears to be the end of a workout.

Newton agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots on Sunday. Meanwhile, Sanu has been active on social media lately, showing that he appears to be over the left ankle surgery he underwent this offseason.

