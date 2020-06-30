Cam Newton, Mohamed Sanu already working together

It looks like quarterback Cam Newton isn’t wasting any time getting to know his new teammates.
In an Instagram video posted Tuesday evening, Newton and Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu are seen talking at what appears to be the end of a workout.
Cam and Mohamed Sanu already linking up 👀— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 1, 2020
(via @sidelinehustle) pic.twitter.com/TRtw3b25jK
Newton agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots on Sunday. Meanwhile, Sanu has been active on social media lately, showing that he appears to be over the left ankle surgery he underwent this offseason.
