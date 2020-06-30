First goal by by NWSL rookie saves Royals

Shalrie Joseph , a former Revolution midfielder and seven-time MLS all-star, was named head coach of the New England Revolution Academy, the organization’s U-15 development program. Joseph, 42, is a native of Grenada who played for New England from 2003-2012 and again in 2014. He notched 40 goals and 35 assists in 283 MLS games and played on three Eastern Conference championship teams with the Revolution (2005-07). He was also an MLS MVP finalist in 2009. After retiring, Joseph coached the Grenadian national team from 2018-19 and helped it qualify for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. He has been an assistant with the Revolution in an unofficial capacity since leaving the Grenadian national team . . . Lionel Messi scored his 700th career goal for club and country before Atletico Madrid came back to draw 2-2 in the Spanish league and deal Barcelona’s title hopes a major blow. Barcelona’s third draw in four rounds left it in second place, 1 point behind leader Real Madrid. Messi, 33, gave the hosts a 2-1 lead in the 56th minute by coolly scoring a penalty in the “Panenka” style, chipping it softly past goalie Jan Oblak . The goal was Messi’s 630th club goal to go with 70 for his Argentina. It was also his league-leading 22nd goal of the season . . . Bruno Fernandes scored twice to lead Manchester United to a 3-0 victory over Brighton to maintain its push for Champions League qualification. Fernandes has scored in two of the three Premier League games since the season resumed after the three-month pandemic-enforced suspension . . . Manchester City has agreed to sell winger Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich in a deal worth up to $67 million, a person familiar with the deal said. The 24-year-old Germany international, who joined City from Schalke in 2016, only had one year remaining on his contract in Manchester . . . Veteran Brazilian midfielder Juninho has retired with the LA Galaxy. The 31-year-old Juninho spent the most memorable days of his professional career with the Galaxy, making 189 appearances and scoring 18 goals. The Galaxy won the Supporters’ Shield in 2010 and 2011 and the MLS Cup title in 2011, 2012 and 2014 with Juninho playing a midfield role . . . FIFA banned its former finance director Markus Kattner for 10 years for helping former president Sepp Blatter and other top managers award themselves salary raises and bonuses totaling tens of millions of dollars. Kattner, 49, spent 13 years overseeing the world soccer body’s finances during Blatter’s presidency. When he was fired by FIFA’s new management in 2016, it was revealed that Blatter, former secretary general Jerome Valcke , and Kattner himself were contracted to get World Cup bonuses, loyalty bonuses, and future golden handshakes totaling tens of millions of dollars

Rookie Tziarra King came off the bench and scored her first National Women’s Soccer League goal Tuesday to pull the Utah Royals into a 3-3 draw with the Houston Dash in the Challenge Cup tournament in Herriman, Utah. Rachel Daly scored a pair of goals as the Dash built a 3-1 lead but the Royals came back with late goals from Vero Boquete and King in the match played without fans at Zions Bank Stadium. The NWSL is the first US professional team sports league to play amid the pandemic. The league was shut down on March 12 before the regular season had started. Diana Matheson took a feed from Amy Rodriguez and slotted it for a goal in the 35th minute to give the Royals the early lead. Matheson missed last season with a foot injury that also kept her off Canada’s squad for the World Cup. Daly tied it at 1-all in first-half stoppage time. Her second goal was a header off a corner kick in the 47th minute. She appeared to get the hat trick in the 61st minute but the official said it was not a goal. As in Saturday’s Challenge Cup openers, the players wore “Black Lives Matter” T-shirts during warm-ups. Nearly every player knelt when the national anthem was played. But unlike Saturday, players were given the option of remaining in the locker room for the anthem. The rule was changed following criticism of some players who stood during the anthem before the opening games

GOLF

Campbell withdraws after positive test

Chad Campbell will be sidelined for a stretch. Paul Chiasson

Chad Campbell, who hasn’t played the last two weeks, became the sixth player to test positive for the coronavirus as the PGA Tour enters its fourth week of the restart. Campbell played the first event back at Colonial near his home in Texas. He tested positive as part of the tour’s pre-tournament screening process at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Campbell said he is asymptomatic and will quarantine until he feels it’s safe to return. The tour policy requires self-isolation for at least 10 days. Earlier this week, Harris English tested positive and withdrew from the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Meanwhile, three players on the Korn Ferry Tour in Colorado have tested positive: Brandon Wu, Taylor Montgomery, and Jonathan Hodge. They are the first Korn Ferry Tour players to test positive at a tournament site . . . The LPGA Tour lost another tournament when the Canadian Women’s Open was canceled because of travel restrictions and quarantine requirements from the COVID-19 pandemic. The CP Women’s Open was scheduled for Sept. 3-6 at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver. The LPGA Tour and Golf Canada say it will return to Shaughnessy the last week in August next year.

FOOTBALL

Bills warn fans about possibilities

Bills fans have been given the option of opting out of their tickets for 2020. Tim Warner/Getty

The Buffalo Bills have advised season ticket holders there is a chance games may be played without fans this season because of the coronavirus pandemic. With that in mind, the team began e-mailing season ticket holders Tuesday to give them the chance to opt out of their commitment for this season, with an option to return for the 2021 season. They would maintain their account seniority and seat location. The team said there also is a chance that seating capacity might be altered this season. The team will not be charging season tickets-holders or taking any additional payments until plans are set.

TENNIS

Berlin tourney to have fans in stands

Up to 800 spectators per day will be allowed at a tennis exhibition in Berlin in mid-July, even after four players tested positive for the coronavirus after playing in a similar event fronted by Novak Djokovic. Organizers of two tournaments in Berlin said the city health authorities have approved a limited number of spectators. It will be the first sporting event in Germany to have spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic. The maximum is set at 800 per day for a July 13-15 outdoor event on grass, and 200 per day for a hardcourt event in a hangar at the disused Tempelhof airport from July 17-19. The Berlin organizers promise strict hygiene and social distancing measures. Spectators will have to arrive wearing masks, which they can remove in the stands. Many seats will be left empty. Players and staff will be tested for the coronavirus, must abide by social distancing rules off-court and will have their temperatures measured.

MISCELLANY

College football museum to reopen

The College Football Hall of Fame will reopen Wednesday, seeking to start its comeback from a 3½-month shutdown because of the pandemic. A new exhibit on Historically Black Colleges and Universities will debut when the Hall reopens, featuring the history, traditions, and legends of HBCU football programs. All of the building’s interactive features will be in operation, including a quarterback simulation experience that was introduced early this year. The Hall of Fame furloughed 48 of its 57 full- and part-time employees during the closure, Hall of Fame CEO Kimberly Beaudin said. All but three furloughed staffers have been brought back for the reopening, she said. The glass windows across the front of the Hall were broken and the gift shop damaged when looters broke into the building May 29, but none of the museum’s exhibits and artifacts were touched. The glass has been replaced and the retail store repaired. Beaudin said the cost of the damage exceeded $250,000 . . . Morehouse College, a Historically Black College in Atlanta that competes in the Division 2 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, canceled its football and cross country seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic . . . Grinnell College in Iowa says it will cancel football and other fall sports because of concerns about the coronavirus. The Division 3 school announced it would cancel sports including football, soccer, golf, cross-country, and volleyball. The college, located in the small city of Grinnell about 45 miles east of Des Moines, competes in the Midwest Conference. The decision comes less than a year after the college canceled much of its football season because its roster had dwindled to 28 players due to injuries. Grinnell had planned to resume football this year . . . Bill Lawrence, a former Middleboro High School baseball coach who won two state championships, died Monday after a year-long battle with cancer, Middleboro athletic director Ryan Sylvia said. He was 53. Lawrence, a 1984 graduate of Middleboro and former baseball player for the Sachems, coached his alma mater for 21 years, from 1998-2018, and won state titles in 2013 (Division 3) and 2015 (Division 2). He was also taught physical education.