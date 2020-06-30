Shalrie Joseph named head coach of Revolution’s U-15 development academy

Shalrie Joseph, a former Revolution midfielder and seven-time MLS All-Star, was named head coach of the New England Revolution Academy, the organization’s U-15 development program, Tuesday.

Joseph, 42, is a native of Grenada who played for New England from 2003-12 and again in 2014. He notched 40 goals and 35 assists in 283 MLS games and played on three Eastern Conference championship teams with the Revolution (2005-07). He was also an MLS MVP finalist in 2009.