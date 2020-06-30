Minor League Baseball’s 2020 season is being canceled

The cancellation of the minor league season — an official announcement is planned for Tuesday afternoon — was expected, and comes at what would have been the middle of a season that has been shuttered from Day 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One week after Major League Baseball flipped the lights back on for its season, it is pulling the plug on the minor leagues for 2020, according to multiple sources.

MLB had put off a formal decision on the fate of the minor league season pending a resolution to its protracted negotiations with the MLB Players Association over the contours of a shortened season.

Advertisement

In the 160 communities across the country where affiliated minor league teams play, fans have been without their low-cost family-entertainment summertime option since early April for full-season leagues. For the New England-based Red Sox affiliates, they include the Triple A Pawtucket Red Sox, who were scheduled to play their final season at McCoy Stadium in Rhode Island before moving to Worcester next year, and the Double A Portland Sea Dogs in Maine.

The Lowell Spinners of the short-season New York-Penn League were supposed to begin playing games at LeLacheur Park June 17.

Minor league teams have been trying to find alternate revenue sources with no fans coming through the turnstiles. The PawSox established “Ballpark Dining” at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, while the Sea Dogs will open a nine-hole target-style golf course at Hadlock Field in early July.

The development of thousands of players in the farm systems of the 30 major league clubs has been interrupted since spring training camps in Florida and Arizona were closed in mid-March.

More than 30 minor leaguers from each club will be invited to join the major league team when spring training resumes tomorrow, and some can be placed on taxi squads that will operate while the big leagues play a 60-game schedule between July 23 and Sept. 27.

Advertisement









MLB agreed to pay minor leaguers a $400 weekly stipend through May 31. At first, not every one of the franchises agreed to continue that stipend through this month, although all have since come around. It’s still undetermined whether every team will pay its minor leaguers through the end of what would have been their season.

Before the pandemic, Minor League Baseball was nearing what many believed to be the end of tumultuous, months-long negotiations with MLB on a new Professional Baseball Agreement. The outcome many now feel is inevitable is that MLB will strip affiliation from 42 teams, a 25 percent contraction of the industry.

MLB has cited its reasons for the drastic overhaul as efficiency and streamlining as they relate to travel and facilities upgrades, as well as allowing minor leaguers to be paid more.

The salaries of minor leaguers have come under considerable criticism — between $290 and $502 a week on average over five months — in an industry where MLB drew in more than $10 billion in 2019.

MLB announced pay hikes between 38 and 72 percent for minor leaguers next season.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB