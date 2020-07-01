Back-to-back ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ episodes to honor Carl Reiner

Mary Tyler Moore as Laura Petrie and Dick Van Dyke as Rob Petrie on "The Dick Van Dyke Show." Nick at Nite

On Friday, CBS is going to pay tribute to Carl Reiner by airing two back-to-back episodes of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” beginning at 8 p.m. Both of the half-hours will be colorized, something I tend to dislike, since it sometimes makes the actors look embalmed, but also something that will encourage more people to watch.

I’d love to see CBS air full seasons of the early-1960s series, one of the best sitcoms ever. Maybe if the pandemic leaves them desperate for material, they will? Hard to imagine.