Back-to-back ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ episodes to honor Carl Reiner

On Friday, CBS is going to pay tribute to Carl Reiner by airing two back-to-back episodes of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” beginning at 8 p.m. Both of the half-hours will be colorized, something I tend to dislike, since it sometimes makes the actors look embalmed, but also something that will encourage more people to watch.
I’d love to see CBS air full seasons of the early-1960s series, one of the best sitcoms ever. Maybe if the pandemic leaves them desperate for material, they will? Hard to imagine.
The two colorized episodes coming Friday aired a few years back, personally chosen by show creator Reiner, who died Monday. “Coast to Coast Big Mouth” is the one where Mary Tyler Moore’s Laura blurts out a secret on a national quiz show, that Reiner’s Alan Brady wears a toupee. In “October Eve,” a painter (played by Reiner) did a naked painting of Laura even though she posed clothed.
Also, Turner Classic Movies is paying tribute to Reiner on July 28 with a marathon of his movies, including “Enter Laughing,” “All of Me,” “The Comic,” “Where’s Poppa?,” and “Oh, God!”
