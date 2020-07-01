In Provincetown, banding together to help visitors (safely) see art

In a gallery season unlike any other, the art dealers in Provincetown were ready, thanks largely to Provincetown Commons, a nonprofit arts and economic development center with a studio, exhibition, meeting, and co-working space.

Cautiously and collaboratively, Provincetown’s art economy is coming to life. The galleries started reopening in June as Massachusetts’ reopening entered Phase 2. Around July 10, as Phase 3 gets underway, the Provincetown Art Association and Museum (PAAM) will open.

Before the shutdown, the Commons had focused on its bricks-and-mortar operation as a center for building community. The agency nimbly pivoted to digital, initiating Zoom meetings — first among local nonprofits and then among gallerists.

“We want to build bridges without being heavy-handed,” said painter Pete Hocking, vice-chair of the Commons board of directors, and curating manager of Four Eleven Gallery.

Hocking said the Zoom meetings have helped. “It was about educating ourselves in terms of safety protocols, what the town is doing, what the limitations were in terms of commerce,” he said. “We shared best practices in terms of digital commerce.”

The upshot of the art dealer chats: Three dozen galleries banded together to launch Ptown Gallery Stroll, a website where visitors to the town can make appointments to see art, or follow links to exhibitions online. The lively content changes every week. It’s a guide for tourists, and a digital welcome mat to the longtime art colony.

“You can walk down the street with this thing on your phone and make an appointment 10 or 15 minutes ahead. There will be information about how to have a safe visit,” said Mike Carroll, owner of Schoolhouse Gallery, which has been in Provincetown’s East End for 22 years.

Artist Gaston Lacombe (background) spoke with customers at Gaston Lacombe Gallery in Provincetown. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Carroll said collaboration has been tricky in the past due to the intensity of the summer season. “It’s a short-dollar seasonal mentality,” he said. “But now gallerists are responding to the heartbreak of the situation.”

“Many gallerists are sole proprietors. Summer starts and people say, I can’t leave my gallery. But now we’ll have Zoom calls throughout the summer,” Hocking said. “It’s wonderful to feel like we’re in this together, building the arts ecology of the town rather than just building our own galleries.”

Like many gallery owners, Salvatori is navigating the struggles of running a tiny business that welcomes the public. He exhibits his own paintings and work by other artists in his gallery, which opened last year.

“I have 35 pieces on the wall, and up to four people in the gallery,” he said.

Greg Salvatori is one of three gallerists who are principal organizers of the Ptown Gallery Stroll. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

He’s careful about the way he polices visitors. “I don’t want to annoy potential collectors,” he said. “But … people ask if it’s OK to come in. They’re incredibly thoughtful. I find it reassuring.”

The museum is still quiet. Christine McCarthy, PAAM’s chief executive officer, said with no visitors to the museum, “I’m here every day. I walk around, look at the shows. It’s Groundhog Day.”

Spring exhibitions, such as “Director’s Choice: In Memoriam: Napi Van Dereck,” spotlighting the collection of the late owner of Napi’s Restaurant, have been held for the summer, and summer shows pushed to the fall. When the museum opens, McCarthy plans to welcome 10 people at a time with timed ticketless entry, then wipe down all the touch points.

“If 10 people in five galleries seems too spare, we may go to 15,” she said. “It will be like a private tour through the museum.”

McCarthy has been attending Provincetown Commons’ weekly Zoom chats for Outer Cape nonprofits, which she likened to a therapy group. “It’s been a whole new level of community coming together,” she said.

Salvatori, the new kid in town, jumped right into the gallery video chats. He had noticed that Provincetown needed to spiff up its digital presence as an art destination. A pandemic was the perfect time to do it. He donated his design skills and social media savvy.

“We said let’s create a platform in which we all support each other, and commit to having new content every Friday,” he said. “We can enter the new decade in a grand way.”

Carroll is thrilled with the Ptown Gallery Stroll site. “Our social media hits are doubling almost every week, and the majority of hits are on phones,” he said.

To Salvatori, the stroll is a creative solution. “Artists and creatives are hard-wired to make lemonade,” he said. “This crisis, for artists, just gave us another obstacle to get around.”

PTOWN GALLERY STROLL

www.ptowngallerystroll.com

Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @cmcq.