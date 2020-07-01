Healey orders N.H. fireworks seller to stop mailing ads to Mass.

The letter cited one mailing from Phantom encouraging recipients to celebrate Independence Day “in backyards across America,” and highlighting its stores’ proximity to Boston and Springfield.

“These advertisements are plainly intended as offers to sell Massachusetts residents fireworks for use within the Commonwealth,” Healey’s consumer protection chief, Max Weinstein, said in a letter to Ohio-based Phantom.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office on Wednesday ordered a large fireworks retailer with stores in New Hampshire to stop mailing advertisements to customers here, alleging that the solicitations from Phantom Fireworks violate consumer protection law.

The missive from Healey’s office comes as public officials in Massachusetts and around the country are grappling with a huge increase in complaints about fireworks lighting up neighborhood skies. Fireworks sellers, meanwhile, report that sales have increased dramatically this year.

“Phantom Fireworks knows its products are illegal in Massachusetts, yet we are hearing that residents are getting their advertisements in the mail,” Healey said in a statement. “We sent a cease and desist to stop this intentional marketing scheme and prevent more of these unsafe products from being brought into our neighborhoods.”

In an interview, Phantom Fireworks chief executive Bruce Zoldan said his company would review Healey’s reasoning and adjust its marketing strategy if necessary. He noted that his advertisements contain a notice that people should use fireworks in compliance with their local laws, and that they specifically note that fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts.

“We will check, and if it’s determined that we shouldn’t send fliers or catalogs, we won’t send fliers or catalogs,” he said. “We always follow the law.”

He said many customers who are from Massachusetts come to his stores to buy products that they intend to use legally in New Hampshire or elsewhere. He believes Massachusetts should liberalize its strict fireworks laws, but he said that the state should focus its enforcement on people who are lighting off illegal displays, rather than the stores that sell products legally in other states.

Gal Tziperman Lotan of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.