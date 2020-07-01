From burgers at the Tasty to frolicking in the Pit, readers share their memories of a bygone Harvard Square

While writing about the closure of Café Pamplona, I took to Twitter to solicit a call for memories of Harvard Square in all its gritty, eccentric, bohemian glory. The responses were overwhelming. Here’s a selection of favorite flashbacks from a time lost to history.
The Harvard Square Theater had many “first” concerts. I saw The Clash there in the winter of. 1979. And I will always miss the double cheeseburger at The Tasty diner right on the corner.— Charlie Baker (@CharlieBakerMA) June 23, 2020
The Tasty. Orson Wells Cinema. Harvard Sq. Theater double features. Jonathan Swifts. Car Free Brattle St (I remember colored dots painted in the road). Lots of cool people.— John B ⧖ (@johnburk) June 24, 2020
@kcbaskin Amanda Palmer was a living statue - The 8ftBride. The Brattle w/its giant fold open brochures of upcoming movies. Seeing The Godfather for the first time when Harvard Square Theater ran a 25th anniversary showing. Out of Town News with so many foreign newspapers.— Cynthia Mochowski (@CynthiaMochows1) June 24, 2020
Elsie’s Sandwich Shop on Mt. Auburn. One of the few buildings student anti-war protesters did NOT trash in the 60s— Garret Virchick (@BTUGarret) June 24, 2020
Midnight showings of the Rocky Horror Picture Show. The Bow and Arrow (pre Goodwill Hunting)— Kathi Reinstein (@KathiReinstein) June 24, 2020
Strawberries, Discount Records, Elsie’s, Tommy’s Lunch, Wursthaus, Mystery Train, Oona’s, The Theater when they had an awesome program of movies, Store 24, Algier’s, Coffee Connection, and so much more! I grew up in the Square. It’s a shell of what it used to be.— Jesse Costa (@JesseCosta3) June 24, 2020
As a young folk music aficionado from rural Connecticut, I was pretty thrilled to stumble upon a line of Rocky Horror fans waiting to enter the @BrattleTheatre after I left a @MarkErelli show at @clubpassim in 2004— Ted Fuller (@Ted_Fuller) June 24, 2020
Herrell's ice cream every time the parents came to visit, and giant slices of cake from the Greenhouse Coffee Shop to share with roommates!— Kaitlin Gallo, Ph.D. (@KaitlinG11) June 23, 2020
I was a waitress at the Wurst House in early 80s. Harvard students were terrible tippers, cops ate free, and when the owner (Frank Cardullo?) made a visit someone would play "My Way" to let staff know he was in the house. And there were roaches. Lots.— BosParentResist (@mtbbps) June 23, 2020
Like dropping acid with my high school girlfriend, hanging out in Winthrop Square park, eating a couple slices from Regina’s and getting our noses pierced in the Garage? Parents were not psyched about any of it.— Matthew Jennings (@matthewjennings) June 23, 2020
I bought my first Smiths album at Newbury Comics in The Garage in the late 80s.— Maura O’Toole (@mauraotoole) June 23, 2020
When I moved to Cambridge in 1996 I bought so many classical and jazz CDs from the excellent specialty rooms at HMV at One Brattle Square. Then I'd open them and read the liner notes while waiting for a film to start at the Brattle Theatre.— Chris Walton (@Philocrites) June 23, 2020
Hot dogs at the Tasty even a student could afford. Bickford's cafeteria where you could get a full meal for a couple of bucks. Once I asked for Blue Cheese dressing. "What do you think this is, the Ritz!" came the reply. A used bookstore that was the firetrap of all firetraps.— Bill Lattanzi (@blattanzi) June 23, 2020
I'm a sprightly 68-year denizen of Harvard Square! Still here every day (at least in pre-pandemic times) sharing movies with friends young and old. Still introducing new generations to the likes of Humphrey Bogart, Ingmar Bergman, and Orson Welles just like I did in the old days!— Brattle Theatre (@BrattleTheatre) June 23, 2020
I have the Pure Lard sign from the original Harvest dining room.— kenny jervis (@kennycooks) June 23, 2020
Out of Town News. That is all. Oh, and the first ever espresso to go at Au Bon Pain. Made you feel oh so hip.— Mara Dolan 🚴🏻♀️ (@MaraDolan) June 23, 2020
As a kid whose parents hailed from East Cambridge and East Watertown I was bored to tears hearing their stories of the square in its heyday. Cut to teenage me, skipping suburban high school to lurk in Allston Beat and Newbury Comics and see a movie at the Brattle w/ my last $.— Amanda Linehan (@AMLinehan) June 23, 2020
We first moved there in 1971 as wide-eyed midwesterners and lived there until 1979. Patisserie Francaise and Zum Zum (an alternative to Brighams for our nightly summer ice cream cone and to listen to the street performers) and wkly double-bill vintage films at Hrvd Sw Cinema!— Krystal (@KrysMA) June 23, 2020
I tended to The Rat in Kenmore but friend hung at bar downstairs at Pizzaria Uno. I would go with him as his circle worked there until entire staff got fired because they were way too generous with the alcohol— David Rowinski (@bolekaja1001) June 23, 2020
I remember going to lunch at Upstairs at the Square (wanted to feel fancy and eat that amazing food but couldn’t afford dinner!) and falling in love with the bold interior design and vibe.— Kathy McMahon (@katmcm) June 23, 2020
In middle school ~The Square~ was THE place to be. I was terrified of the punks and skateboarders in The Pit & we used to swoon over the cute guy in our grade who had a permit for busking and would sing Dispatch songs outside of the (obviously now closed) Discovery Channel store— Maddie Yardley (@maddieyardley) June 23, 2020
But the best store of all used to be a small craft store called Good Good The Elephant. They had art supplies, massive amounts of rubber stamps that my 8 yo self was obsessed with. They even came to my house for my 9th (?) birthday to make custom tote bags for all my friends.— Amy Deveau (@amydeveau) June 23, 2020
I just read "Writers & Lovers" by Lily King, and it made me so nostalgic for mid-90s Harvard Square. I miss sitting outside at Au Bon Pain and people-watching for hours, or pooling money with my broke roommates to make dinner out of 1/2 priced apps at Grendel's Den.— JFinnBee (@JFinnBee1) June 23, 2020
Had a side job as a barback at Russell House Tavern just out of college. The only reason I survived several hungover mornings were the breakfast sandwiches from Leo’s Diner (RIP, now a sweetgreen) or ABP (RIP, now Pavement)— Ryan O. Ferguson (@ryanoferguson) June 23, 2020
I had dinner with Henny Youngman at The Wursthaus before he was doing a show in The Square.— George Woodward (@GSWoodward) June 23, 2020
Not sure we ate much as he was "on" when on stage or sitting across the table from you.
"My wife says she want to go somewhere she's never been before. I said, how about the kitchen."
I got my 1st masters degree at Harvard Grad School of Ed in the late 80s. One of my very favorite things to do was to get a margarita & a basket of chips at Border Cafe and “study” in between classes. Some nights I would stay late & stand outside Club Passim to listen 😊— WendyfulLifeCA (@WendyfulLifeCA) June 23, 2020
Am I the only one who always looked around when. I was in the basement that was Jonathan Swifts and wondered what would happen if there was ever a fire down there?— Charlie Baker (@CharlieBakerMA) June 23, 2020
