From burgers at the Tasty to frolicking in the Pit, readers share their memories of a bygone Harvard Square

Even Charlie Baker weighed in.

By Kara Baskin Globe Correspondent,Updated July 1, 2020, 1 hour ago
The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has threatened or destroyed many businesses, with those in Harvard Square not excluded from the economic repercussions.
While writing about the closure of Café Pamplona, I took to Twitter to solicit a call for memories of Harvard Square in all its gritty, eccentric, bohemian glory. The responses were overwhelming. Here’s a selection of favorite flashbacks from a time lost to history.


