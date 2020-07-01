Camper crashes into fire hydrant, damages water main in Falmouth

A camper crashed into a fire hydrant and damaged a water main, causing the vehicle to slide into a sinkhole that was created by the water leak in Falmouth Tuesday night, police said.
Around 9:22 p.m., police responded to a crash on Turner Road, Falmouth police said in a Facebook post. A 45-foot camper had crashed into a fire hydrant and damaged it, along with the water main, the statement said.
Leaking water from the damaged water main created a hole which the camper slid into, police said. A heavy duty tow truck was requested to remove and tow the camper.
The town water department was on scene repairing the water main, police said. Turners Road between Sandwich Road and Thomas B. Landers Road was closed.
No one was injured in the crash, the statement said.
