Camper crashes into fire hydrant, damages water main in Falmouth

A camper crashed into a fire hydrant and damaged a water main, causing the vehicle to slide into a sinkhole that was created by the water leak in Falmouth Tuesday night, police said.

Around 9:22 p.m., police responded to a crash on Turner Road, Falmouth police said in a Facebook post. A 45-foot camper had crashed into a fire hydrant and damaged it, along with the water main, the statement said.

Leaking water from the damaged water main created a hole which the camper slid into, police said. A heavy duty tow truck was requested to remove and tow the camper.