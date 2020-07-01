fb-pixel

Car fire in underground Boston parking garage, firefighter suffers minor injuries

By Matt Berg Globe Correspondent,Updated July 1, 2020, 41 minutes ago
A firefighter suffered minor injuries following a car fire in a Boston parking garage Wednesday morning.
A 2-alarm car fire in an underground parking garage left one firefighter with minor injuries in Boston Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

Around 9:20 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a car fire in a parking garage three levels below ground at 1 Lincoln St., the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet.

The blaze was knocked down, causing heavy smoke in the garage, fire officials said. Firefighters were working to ventilate the garage when a second alarm was ordered.

Additional firefighters were called to the scene to help ventilate the garage with smoke ejector fans, fire officials said. The fans were set up on the first, second, and third levels of the garage to remove the smoke.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was transported by Boston EMS, fire officials said.

Firefighters used fans to ventilate a parking garage on Lincoln Street following a car fire Wednesday morning.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.