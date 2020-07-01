Car fire in underground Boston parking garage, firefighter suffers minor injuries

A 2-alarm car fire in an underground parking garage left one firefighter with minor injuries in Boston Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

Around 9:20 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a car fire in a parking garage three levels below ground at 1 Lincoln St., the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet.

The blaze was knocked down, causing heavy smoke in the garage, fire officials said. Firefighters were working to ventilate the garage when a second alarm was ordered.