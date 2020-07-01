Cat, found severely injured on street in Boston, has tail amputated

Sally, a 1-year-old cat, was found on Columbus Avenue around 7 p.m. and brought to MSPCA’s Angell Animal Medical Center, according to Rob Halpin, spokesman for MSPCA-Angell.

An “adorable and friendly” feline is lucky to be alive after a good Samaritan found her severely injured on the streets in Roxbury and rushed her to a medical center Friday evening, shelter officials said.

Sally, a 1-year-old cat who was found in Roxbury last week, recovers after having her tail amputated Monday.

She had a “de-gloved” tail — the skin had been stripped off, exposing the bone, the shelter said. Sally was given pain medicine and antibiotics and brought to the adoption center the following day.

“We’re not exactly sure how Sally was injured—she may have been struck by a car or gotten her tail trapped in a door or fence,” said Dr. Charlie Cournoyer, a member of the medical center’s Emergency and Critical Care Unit, who first cared for the cat.

Because of the severity of the injury, her tail was amputated Monday, the shelter said. But the surgery saved Sally any foreseeable complications and spared her of pain. She was also spayed.

The shelter is looking for Sally’s owner, but since she was found without a microchip or a collar identification, helping her get back home if she wasn’t stray is nearly impossible, the shelter said.

“She is so affectionate and loving, so it’s likely she once lived with people,” said Anna Rafferty-Arnold, associate director of the MSPCA’s Boston animal care and adoption center. “But, unless someone gets in touch with us, it’s impossible for us to find her previous family — so as soon as she recovers we will place her into a wonderful adoptive home.”

Anyone who believes they are Sally’s owner is asked to email adoption@mspca.org.

If an owner doesn’t come forward in the coming days, Sally will be put up for adoption, the shelter said. Those interested in adopting her can e-mail adoption@mspca.org for more information.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.