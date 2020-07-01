Chelsea police seize more than $500 worth of fireworks

Chelsea police seized more than $500 worth of fireworks from three men Tuesday evening, the department said in a press release.
The men will be summonsed to court to face charges for illegal possession of fireworks, the release said.
Police set up surveillance on Franklin Street, near Nichols Street, after observing fireworks being lit after 10 p.m., the release said.
“This area near the Everett city line has been one of many ‘hotspots’ throughout the city that is being targeted by the Chelsea Police,” the release said.
The city’s police and fire department consider illegal use of fireworks a public safety issue, the release said.
“Together we want to prevent injuries to those involved or residents, and to reduce the risk of structure fires,: the release said.
