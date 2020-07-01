City of Boston to host drive-in movie showing every Wednesday through July

The City of Boston will host a public drive-in movie showing — each a double-feature — every Wednesday through July.

Organized by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Mayor’s Office, the series will play family-friendly movies on an LED screen.

At the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center parking lot, audiences can see “Moana” at 6 p.m. and “Yesterday” at 8:30 on July 8. “Frozen II” and “Jurassic Park,” at 6 and 8 p.m. respectively, will play at the center on July 15. The next week, on July 22, “Coco” will start at 6 p.m., followed by another undecided film at the Wentworth Institute of Technology campus. And the month will end with a showing at Wentworth of “Trolls” at 6 p.m. and “Harriet” at 8:30 on July 29.