The five people (not named Trump or Biden) who loom large over the 2020 presidential race

When Americans vote for president this fall, they basically face a choice between two men: Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Their ideologies, personalities, and separate visions for the future will shape how voters will make their decision.

The 87-year-old US Supreme Court justice has become a liberal cult hero. Anything involving her health (like a hospitalization) is a big news story, and her resilience is celebrated among progressives. Ginsburg may intend to ride out a first term of the Trump presidency. But that becomes a harder proposition if she has to stick out a second term by the end of which she would be 91.

The Supreme Court seat held by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, is among the federal judiciary seats that could hang in the balance over the 2020 election. T.J. KIRKPATRICK/New York Times/file

Just consider how much the court matters to Trump’s legacy. He did not build the wall he promised. The once-thriving economy under his tenure has given away to a widespread economic crisis. The one place where Trump has had the most impact is on the federal courts.

By the end of his first term Trump says he, along with the Republican-led US Senate, will have confirmed around 300 federal judges, including the two they put on the Supreme Court with Ginsburg, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh.

This was the deal that Trump essentially made with the Republican evangelical base: I may not be one of you, but I will give you what you want on the courts. Exit polls of the 2016 election found that a quarter of those who voted for Trump said they did so because of what he promised to do with the courts.

Ginsburg could also be part of an argument Biden makes to suburban women who supported Trump in 2016: You may not want a liberal court, but do you want a super-conservative one?

2. Barack Obama

Trump has based a big part of his presidency on dismantling anything his predecessor did. Biden is essentially running with a bring-back-the-Obama-administration platform. In other words, the 2020 election is set up to be a referendum on Obama almost as much as it is a referendum on Trump.

Barack Obama and Joe Biden in 2017. Saul Loeb/Photographer: Saul Loeb/AFP/Bloo

Whether Obama himself actually plays much of a role in the campaign is unknown and also irrelevant to whether he will be part of the Trump-Biden back-and-forth. In a matter of days this month, Biden had a Zoom fund-raiser with Obama, and Trump told an interviewer that Obama committed treason. And that’s before even mentioning the yearslong war by Trump on Obama-era policies, from protections for transgender people to the Affordable Care Act.

Obama is playing a bigger role in this race than any out-of-office president since Richard Nixon in the 1976 campaign between Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter, which took place just two years after Nixon’s resignation.

3. George Floyd

The killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died on Memorial Day when a white Minneapolis police officer pinned his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, created a moment of racial awakening that will likely continue through the election.

Angela Harrelson, George Floyd's aunt, wore a shirt with his face on it during a press conference this week in Minneapolis, where four police officers have been charged in the wake of Floyd's death on Memorial Day. Stephen Maturen/Getty

Floyd’s death has already had an impact in Democratic politics. For one, there is pressure on Biden to pick a Black woman to be his running mate — pressure that didn’t exist before Memorial Day. Second, Amy McGrath, the Washington-picked candidate to run against Mitch McConnell in Kentucky for the US Senate nearly lost the nomination over criticism she wasn’t as aggressive as she should be on racism.

Another key reason racism will remain at the forefront of the election: Trump’s Twitter feed, which stokes racial flames. On Sunday, Trump was at it again, retweeting a video where a Trump supporter called for “white power.”

But Trump’s tweets don’t resonate with most Americans, who increasingly believe structural racism is a problem, and a majority of whom support the Black Lives Matter movement. And Trump’s views on race will likely be on the minds of all voters this fall.

Black turnout for Hillary Clinton in 2016 was lower than for Obama in states Trump won, including Pennsylvania and Michigan. Any lasting organizing and voter mobilization efforts among Black voters in the wake of Floyd’s death could have a big impact.

4. Chinese President Xi Jinping

Both political parties have signaled they want to show voters that putting them in power would be a stronger bulwark against China. In fact, both a Biden Super PAC and the Trump campaign have ads on the topic, the only country about which they are advertising.

China's president, Xi Jinping, appeared on a video board in Beijing on Tuesday. China's relationship with each candidate is fodder for each campaign's attack ads. Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

Trump argues that he is tough on China when it comes to trade and wants to blame the country for the global pandemic. Trump also repeatedly makes a false claim that Biden’s son Hunter, rode Air Force One with his father to help secure $1.5 billion from China for a private equity fund he helped run and that he reaped a personal windfall for doing so.

Democrats, meanwhile, say that Trump hasn’t been tough at all on China, especially as it relates to Hong Kong, human rights issues, and or China’s aggressive posture in the South China Sea.

Despite all the talk about Russia in 2016, in 2020, it may all be about China, and Xi in particular.

5. Jeff Bezos

Sure, Trump doesn’t like Bezos, the head of Amazon and the owner of the Washington Post. It could be jealousy of Bezos’s business success and massive wealth. It could be that he owns the Post, which won a Pulitzer Prize for its tough reporting on Trump’s presidency.

Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post and is the world's richest man. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

But Bezos isn’t just one of Trump’s favorite targets. He is also a favorite target of the left, and Biden as well. The world’s richest man, is a symbol of the vast income inequality that is an animating issue for progressive voters. And the fact that Amazon, the world’s most profitable retailer, doesn’t pay any federal income taxes became a refrain repeated by basically all two dozen Democratic presidential candidates this year. Biden also said that Amazon should “start paying their employees a decent wage and protect their employees” as it relates to COVID-19.

If there is one person that Trump and Biden can agree to criticize, it’s Bezos. You can already put down his name for your debate night bingo card.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.