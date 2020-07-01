As ‘Gone With the Wind’ gets new scrutiny, BU reconsiders the name of its Terrier mascot, Rhett

The university selected the Boston terrier as its mascot in a 1922 by a student vote, and sometime later nicknamed the figure “Rhett” after Rhett Butler, the romantic foil to Scarlett O’Hara in the 1937 novel and 1939 film “Gone With the Wind,” President Robert A. Brown said.

Boston University will reconsider the nickname of its mascot known as “Rhett” because of its association with the controversial post-Civil War novel and film “Gone With the Wind,” the school’s president said Wednesday in a letter to the campus community.

The university has no apparent connection to the novel or film, but since the school’s traditional school color is scarlet, “Rhett” may have been chosen as a playful pun, Brown wrote

“ . . . it was a short leap for students—or perhaps a sports publicist—to link Rhett to Scarlett O’Hara,” Brown wrote.

Margaret Mitchell’s novel won the 1937 Pulitzer Prize for fiction, and the film was honored with 10 Academy Awards, including a Best Supporting Actress statue for Hattie McDaniel, the first Black performer recognized with an acting Oscar.

But the works’ depictions of cheerful enslaved people and spoiled but likable white plantation owners have increasingly been criticized as ahistorical and racist.

Last month, the new streaming service HBO Max temporarily pulled “Gone With the Wind” from its film library after writer-director John Ridley (“12 Years a Slave”) said the film “glorifies the antebellum south” and when “not ignoring the horrors of slavery pauses only to perpetuate some of the most painful stereotypes of people of color.”

HBO Max made “Gone With the Wind” available again in late June, presented alongside two new videos that provide historical context.

At Boston University, Brown said, community members have expressed concerns that the name “Rhett” is “associated with the Confederacy, slavery, and sexual assault.”

He added that “the movie’s portrayal of the American Civil War, postwar reconstruction, and slavery is offensive.

“And it is reasonable for people to question why, at a university founded by abolitionists, we have a mascot nicknamed for a character in a film whose racist depictions are completely at odds with our own tradition.”

The dean of BU’s College of Fine Arts, Harvey Young, and the university’s vice president for alumni relations, Steve Hall, will lead a committee of undergraduates, graduate students, alumni, faculty, and athletic staff to consider retiring the nickname, Brown said.

The panel is scheduled to make a recommendation to Brown by mid-October, he said.

On social media Wednesday, some denounced the reconsideration of the mascot’s name as the latest example of political correctness run amok, while others expressed surprise at the controversy.

“This is my grad school alma mater and oddly I had no idea the BU terrier even had a name,” travel writer Tiffany Dowd said in a tweet.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.