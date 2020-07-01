It’s July 1. Here’s where the race for president stands today

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and the number one thing that I’m going to miss about the PawSox is eating ice cream out of a mini helmet. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 16,813 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 36 new cases. The state announced four more deaths, bringing the total to 950. There were 74 people in the hospital, 13 in intensive care, and 13 were on ventilators.

Advertisement

The coronavirus has all but assured us that we’re going to have the most bizarre presidential race in modern history, and that’s before any of the debates, Joe Biden selecting a running mate, and the October surprises that are undoubtedly on the way.

So where do the campaigns of President Trump and Biden stand today?

When I want to learn about the race for president, I read my colleague James Pindell. He’s had a bunch of smart stories lately, including a look at whether New Hampshire is even a swing state anymore, US Senator Elizabeth Warren’s prospects of being vice president, and the brutal campaign ads that are already running around the country.

If you want to stay in the know over the next few months, you should consider subscribing to the Globe. We’ve got a great deal right now.

For now, here’s a quick Q&A with James.

Q: Joe Biden is now leading all the swing states, and he even appears to be in contention in places like Texas. Is this his race to lose, or do you expect things to tighten?

Advertisement

Pindell: Yes, right now, this is Biden’s race to lose. The latest polls show Biden in a double-digit commanding position nationally. And when you go state-by-state, look where the Trump campaign is beginning to spend money: Georgia and Arizona. These are traditionally Republican states, and Biden is clearly on offense. Heck, a few polls have the race statistically tied in Texas!

How bad of a hole is Trump in? The last time a candidate came back from this bad of a polling deficit in June to win in November was George H.W. Bush. And the last time an incumbent president came back to win reelection after being down this much in the summer was Harry Truman. So, there aren’t a lot of examples Trump can point to historically to say this is going to work out. But there is one example he can point to: At this time four years ago, he was losing to Hillary Clinton by around seven points. The rolling average now is a 9.4 percent Biden lead and trending higher.

As to whether the race will tighten? My gut says yes, but the person you should ask is named Mr. Coron A. Virus.

Q: I know President Trump’s allies say they haven’t had the chance to define Biden yet, but it feels like this election is a complete referendum on the Trump presidency. What tactics are you expecting to see from the Trump campaign this summer?

Advertisement

Pindell: The President’s allies are right! The last three incumbents facing reelection used the summer to define their opponent. Barack Obama almost broke his campaign with the spending on all the negative Mitt Romney ads in the summer.

In 2020, no campaign will go broke, and there are Super PACs around if they do. But Biden has proved to be an elusive target. Trump was ready for a reelection campaign fighting against socialism and highlighting an economy on fire. But as it turns out, Bernie Sanders didn’t get the nomination and the economy is not a talking point.

As for Biden, he was supposed to provide the Trump campaign with gaffe after gaffe for them to use. But with coronavirus, he has been in his basement, and while he has still had a gaffe or two, for the most part he is in a highly controlled environment that is hard to screw up.

Q: The Democratic debates were so crowded that there was never a chance to get in the weeds on policy. But there’s so much happening in our country right now, and there will be only two people on stage. Is it possible that we’ll see a substantive debate between Trump and Biden, or are they going to devolve into name calling and pushup contests?

Pindell: Trump and Biden don’t agree on much. The one-on-one debates will have a chance to dive deep on those issues. Though I do think that the most memorable moments will be the most personal ones.

Advertisement

Remember, Trump wants these three debates to go into the gutter. By now, we should know that he feels the most comfortable there versus discussing policy details. Further, Trump is the one who is constantly talking about Biden’s mental acuity — and even running TV ads on the topic. Biden will want to project a contrast that he is a statesman of sorts, but he will have a few zingers back.

These are the two oldest presidential nominees in history. I don’t expect “your momma” jokes, but some “you are so old that…” lines? Sure.

Q: Speaking of debates, if the pandemic occurred in 2019 instead of now, would the Democratic primary have played out differently?

Pindell: That’s a great question. First, governors might have been treated more seriously, and some could have been recruited into the race late. Second, Pete Buttigieg may not have been such a thing. Third, I think it’s unclear how Bernie Sanders would have handled that moment.

But it might have made it even more likely that Biden would be the nominee.

Q. Okay, I have to ask. Who is going to be Biden’s running mate?

Pindell: Here are two people it won’t be: me or Gina Raimondo. But who? He has promised it would be a woman. There is tremendous pressure on him to pick not just a woman for color, but a Black woman.

In full disclosure, I have been really into Florida for the past month or so. Many Democrats had written off the state as a fool’s errand, but it is now very much in play. That is a big deal. If Biden wins all the states Clinton won and flips Florida, all he needs to win is one other swing state and he is president. It should surprise no one that Trump moved the RNC to Jacksonville.

Advertisement

So, if it were me I would pick Representative Val Demings, who is from the swingest part of Florida. Of course, Biden needs to be comfortable with everything in her vetting and be personally comfortable with her.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you’ve got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Some state leaders were quick to dismiss the agitators and looters who destroyed so much in Providence the night of June 1 as outside provocateurs, but our own Amanda Milkovits along with Lynn Arditi and Antonia Ayres-Brown of The Public’s Radio have a must-read story that shows the reality is more complicated.

⚓ The Rhode Island Supreme Court ruled against Providence in a long-running pension case, and the decision could impact every community in the state.

⚓ Good news if you like to vacation on the Cape. Governor Charlie Baker says Rhode Islanders won’t have to self-quarantine for 14 days before you hit the beach.

⚓ It’s official. The PawSox have played their last game at McCoy Stadium.

⚓ As Rhode Island considers removing “plantations” from its official name, here’s a running list of controversial statues, symbols, and names under scrutiny amid nationwide reckoning with racial history.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Food: It’s like college all over again. Devra First reviews 11 different kinds of instant ramen.

⚓ Movies: Somehow, streaming “Hamilton” is almost as good as seeing it on Broadway, writes Ty Burr.

⚓ Coronavirus: My colleague Jonathan Saltzman reports that a new MIT study suggests the true number of COVID-19 cases around the world is roughly 12 times the official count, and the number of deaths is 50 percent greater.

⚓ Race: Columnist Shirley Leung writes about the competition among two new funds to raise money and fight racism in Boston.

⚓ Sports: If you find that your favorite ballplayer is suddenly not in the lineup this summer, Major League Baseball doesn’t plan to tell you if they tested positive for the coronavirus.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ HELP: I’m still looking for ideas for how to celebrate the 4th of July in a safe-but-fun way. Send me an e-mail at dan.mcgowan@globe.com and I’ll share answers tomorrow.

⚓ Governor Raimondo’s coronavirus update is at 1 p.m.

⚓ Providence schools is hosting another virtual Town Hall for parents at 7 p.m. to discuss reopening options.

⚓ Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and Board of Elections Chairwoman Diane Mederos are leading an Elections Task Force meeting at 11 a.m. to discuss what it will take to ensure safe and secure elections in the fall. If you voted in June 2 primary, they want to hear from you about what went right and what could be improved

⚓ Do you ️♥ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.