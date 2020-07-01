Kennedy, Markey locked in tight money race

Both men ended with similar amounts left in the bank as well. Markey’s campaign says he ended June with $4.8 million in the bank, a slight increase from the $4.4 million he ended the first quarter of the year with, while Kennedy’s team said the challenger ended June with $4.7 million in the bank, down from the $6.2 million cash on hand he started with in April.

Senator Edward J. Markey and Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III, battling for the Democratic nomination for US Senate, each raised roughly $1.9 million during the quarter that ended June 30, according to their campaigns.

Kennedy’s lower bank account balance in part reflects the roughly $2.4 million his campaign has spent on television advertising during May and June, a blitz it intends to continue through the Sept. 1 primary.

Markey has yet to go up on TV. Environment Massachusetts, an advocacy group, said it planned to spend $200,000 in June on print and digital advertising to help Markey via a super PAC run by its national arm. (Kennedy has pressed Markey to reject super PAC money and publicly urged supporters not to start one to help him.)

The Kennedy team said their candidate raised nearly $2 million in only two months, since they decided to suspend all political operations — including fund-raising — for about a month after the coronavirus outbreak hit Massachusetts hard in mid-March. The campaign says Kennedy did not resume digital fund-raising or virtual fund-raising events until late April, and in the meantime used his supporter list to raise more than $100,000 for groups working to address the pandemic’s fallout.

Markey did not suspend fund-raising.

Both campaigns have stepped up fund-raising appeals in recent weeks, tapping high-profile supporters for help. On Monday, Senator Elizabeth Warren, who endorsed Markey before Kennedy got into the race but hasn’t been a visible surrogate, authored a fund-raising appeal that went out to Markey’s e-mail list. She did not mention Kennedy, whom she speaks warmly of when asked about the race, in the e-mail.

“We need Ed Markey in the Senate now more than ever. He’s a leader, he’s a fighter, and he is a true progressive,” she wrote. “But right now, he’s facing his toughest reelection ever. We cannot afford to lose his leadership in the United States Senate.”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Markey’s partner on the Green New Deal and an icon on the left, also sent out fund-raising appeals for Markey.

Markey’s campaign said more than 33,700 individuals sent in donations to the 73-year-old incumbent, with an average donation size of $56.

Kennedy, 39, got a hand from former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who hosted a “virtual grass-roots fund-raiser” with Kennedy last month. O’Rourke, a former congressman from Texas who became good friends with Kennedy in the House, followed up with an e-mail appeal on Tuesday. “We need leaders who can meet this moment,” he said.

Vicki Kennedy, widow of the late Senator Edward M. Kennedy, who was the Joseph P. Kennedy’s great uncle, also helped, sending her own e-mail to Kennedy supporters describing the younger man as “cut from the same cloth” as her late husband.

It’s unclear where the race stands now, but a Suffolk University/Boston Globe/WBZ-TV poll released in early March found Kennedy up 42 percent to 36 percent, a lead that was within the poll’s margin of error.

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.