Man fatally shot in Roxbury

A man who was shot in Roxbury Tuesday night has died from his wounds, Boston police said Wednesday.
Officers responded to Circuit Street around 7:29 p.m., where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
Both victims were transported to an unidentified Boston hospital where one man was later pronounced dead.
The second victim suffered non-life-threatening wounds, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made, police said.
