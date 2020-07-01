Neva Coakley-Grice, former police officer, named chief of Boston Public Schools safety department

Coakley-Grice was named to the post this week by BPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius with the backing of Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, and Superintendent Nora Baston, head of the department’s Bureau of Community Engagement.

Neva Coakley-Grice, a former Boston police officer whose career included stints in the Youth Violence Strike Force and the unit responsible for building connections with neighborhoods, is now the head of the Boston Public Schools Safety Services Department.

Coakley-Grice “has promised to engage honestly with the community and make necessary public safety adjustments and improvements in order to cultivate trust with families and ensure students thrive in safe, welcoming and culturally affirming learning environments,” Walsh said in a statement this week.

Coakley-Grice replaces Eric Weston, who is retiring after 35 years with the department.

In her new role, Coakley-Grice will be managing 80 people and will be responsible for security policies and practices in 55 schools in Boston, the department said. Her task, according to Superintendent Cassellius, is to help create an environment where students and staff feel safe and supported.

“BPS Safety Services team members work for the safety and security of all students, staff, and Boston Public Schools facilities,” Coakley-Grice said in a statement. “We are an integral part of the fabric in the school community’s culture and environment; we serve as coaches, mentors, instructors and educators, even while ensuring that all come and go safely.”





