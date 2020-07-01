Newton mourns Sydra Schnipper, 75, former alderman and School Committee member

“Among her proudest achievements as an elected official were the introduction of comprehensive reproductive and sexual health education for Newton high schoolers, which she led as the Chair of the School Committee,” according to her obituary, “and the funding and construction of the new Newton North High School building, which she led as an Alderman.”

Schnipper spent eight years as a member of the School Committee, which she also led as chairwoman, and then 16 years as an alderman representing Ward 7.

Sydra Schnipper, a longtime teacher and community leader who served Newton for decades as a member of the Board of Aldermen and the city’s School Committee, died Friday, according to an obituary. She was 75.

Advertisement

Born in East New York, Brooklyn, to Leo and Deborah Storch, Schnipper grew up in Queens. A graduate of Forest Hills High School and Queens College, she later earned a master’s degree in education from Cambridge College.

A devoted mother and grandmother, Schnipper moved to Newton in 1974, and resided there for the rest of her life, according to her obituary.

She began her career at Canarsie High School in Brooklyn. But she spent the majority of her teaching career at Brookline High School, where she retired as chairwoman of the school’s math department.

“Sydra touched innumerable young lives and maintained connections with many of her students over 50 years of teaching,” her obituary said. “Even after her retirement she continued to teach, privately tutoring hundreds of Newton and Brookline students in math.”

She presided over many celebrations and family events in her Ward Street home, her obituary said. In her final hours, Schnipper was still taking care of her family as they surrounded her to say goodbye.

“She loved fiercely and with unbridled devotion, which will remain her most enduring family legacy,” her obituary said.

Advertisement

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.