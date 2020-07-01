Norwood declares state of emergency following Sunday’s severe storm

Norwood declared a state of emergency after the town was bombarded by heavy rain and flash flooding Sunday, town officials announced Wednesday afternoon.

The severe storm caused property damage and power outages across the town as more than five inches of rainfall was reported. Cars were submerged in flood waters, storm drains were overwhelmed, and Norwood Hospital was evacuated after flooding in the facility’s basement led to electrical issues and caused the building to lose power, town officials said.

“The Town of Norwood is currently working with state and federal officials to identify resources to help residents affected by the storm, and is also working with Norwood Hospital to help the organization reopen as soon as possible,” said Tony Mazzucco, the town’s general manager, in a statement.