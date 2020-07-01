Norwood declares state of emergency following Sunday’s severe storm

Norwood declared a state of emergency after the town was bombarded by heavy rain and flash flooding Sunday, town officials announced Wednesday afternoon.
The severe storm caused property damage and power outages across the town as more than five inches of rainfall was reported. Cars were submerged in flood waters, storm drains were overwhelmed, and Norwood Hospital was evacuated after flooding in the facility’s basement led to electrical issues and caused the building to lose power, town officials said.
“The Town of Norwood is currently working with state and federal officials to identify resources to help residents affected by the storm, and is also working with Norwood Hospital to help the organization reopen as soon as possible,” said Tony Mazzucco, the town’s general manager, in a statement.
Residents who had significant property damage caused by the storm are encouraged to e-mail town officials at managers@norwoodma.gov with their name, address, and phone number, the statement said. A brief description of the damage should also be included.
Those who cannot access e-mail can call the citizen information center at 781-352-2363 to report property damage.
Those looking for a loved one who is a patient at Norwood Hospital can call a hotline at 781-769-4000, the statement said.
The hospital remains temporarily closed, officials said. Local residents who are in medical distress should call 911 or visit an emergency room at a nearby different hospital, the statement said. Those in need of medical attention but don’t need an ambulance can visit Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Beth Israel Deaconess Needham, or Norwood Urgent Care, which is open for walk-ins.
Community updates will be provided once they’re available, town officials said.
