Man injured in Whitman pool chemical explosion

A 29-year-old man was hospitalized after he mixed an older chemical with a newer one in his pool in Whitman Tuesday evening, causing several small explosions, fire officials said.

Around 7:48 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a chemical incident at 44 Hilltop Road, Whitman Fire Chief Timothy Grenno said in a statement. Firefighters learned that a man was adding a high dose of chlorine to his pool, combining an older chemical and a newer one from a different manufacturer that he had recently bought, fire officials said.

After he mixed the two chemicals, a reaction caused the chemicals to give off gas and sparked several minor explosions, the statement said.