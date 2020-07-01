Man injured in Whitman pool chemical explosion

A 29-year-old man was hospitalized after he mixed an older chemical with a newer one in his pool in Whitman Tuesday evening, causing several small explosions, fire officials said.
Around 7:48 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a chemical incident at 44 Hilltop Road, Whitman Fire Chief Timothy Grenno said in a statement. Firefighters learned that a man was adding a high dose of chlorine to his pool, combining an older chemical and a newer one from a different manufacturer that he had recently bought, fire officials said.
After he mixed the two chemicals, a reaction caused the chemicals to give off gas and sparked several minor explosions, the statement said.
The man was brought to a local hospital by ambulance, fire officials said. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and no one else was injured.
A Tier One HazMat incident was declared and the District One State Hazardous Materials Team was called in, fire officials said. The area was closed off and the spill was cleaned up in about two hours.
Neighbors were not evacuated, according to the statement. There was no danger to the public at any time.
“It was your combined swift response and partnership that enabled us to quickly mitigate and clear this dangerous spill and help the victim,” Grenno said in the statement, addressing the firefighters and HazMat team who responded.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.