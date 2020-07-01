Residents speak out after white man followed, harassed Black Groveland resident

On Monday, 21-year-old Julia Santos, who is Black, posted a three-minute clip of the interaction with the man, who accused her of acting suspicious. Santos, a lifelong Groveland resident, was driving back from picking up free dog food from a house not far from her own when a man began following her. When she pulled over, he pulled alongside her car and began questioning her.

GROVELAND — Residents are speaking out after a white man followed and interrogated a Black woman on a tree-lined street this week as she ran a simple errand — an incident that was captured on video and has since cast the community into the national spotlight.

By Tuesday, the tense confrontation, which included the man telling Santos he didn’t “feel safe with you driving around in my neighborhood,” had been viewed nearly 50,000 times. Police opened a criminal investigation into the matter, which Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen said Tuesday “deeply disturbed” him.

Wednesday, Groveland residents — including a woman who intervened during the encounter — condemned the behavior of the man who badgered Santos, and said his actions don’t represent what the community stands for.

Some expressed shock that the latest nationally circulated incident in which a white person accosts a Black person for engaging in everyday activities could happen here, in a quiet town along the Merrimack River, 35 miles north of Boston.

”It was disturbing. It’s not indicative of the town of Groveland,” said one resident, who lives near Nora Lane where the video was recorded, but did not want to give his name. “I’ve lived here since 2002 and something like this has never happened before. It’s a nice town and very peaceful.”

But others who live in overwhelmingly white Groveland — 98 percent, according to census data — were considerably less surprised.

Mikayla Lawless, who helped organize a Black Lives Matter rally in town recently, said she was shocked by the video. “But not as shocked as one might think.”

“I always thought this place was the perfect little town,” she said, “but as I have grown older, I have realized and seen some things that make me think we are not-so-perfect.”

In the video recorded by Santos, a woman on Nora Lane can be heard intervening as the unidentified man continues to question Santos about why she was driving through the neighborhood.

In an interview with the Globe, the woman — who also did not want to use her name — said the man had backed down Nora Lane to follow Santos, where both cars then stopped near her driveway.

“He was calm the whole time. But the thing was that he just wouldn’t leave even when we we’re yelling at him to,” said the woman, who has known Santos for years. “She was obviously scared, so I stayed to make sure she was alright.”





She was surprised Tuesday as the footage ricocheted around the Internet, drawing out online sleuths seeking the identity of the man.

“They were saying to go after him — it was like a mob mentality,” she said. “But the police should handle it and they are.”

A spokesman for Groveland police, who said they have contacted the man in the video but have not released his identity, said Tuesday that there was no further update about the investigation at this time. Officials from the Board of Selectmen’s office said the town planned to issue a statement Tuesday.

The incident with Santos came just weeks after residents in town hosted a June 8 rally in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, an event that drew hundreds of supporters holding signs and giving impassioned speeches about fighting systemic racism in the country.

Lawless — one of several former students from Pentucket Regional School District who helped to organize the protest — said there has been some tension rising in a private Facebook group for the town recently, specifically when it comes to discussions about race. The group is the same one Santos used to find out about the free dog food she went to pick up Monday, before the encounter with the man in the BMW. It’s also where Lawless said they had been promoting the Black Lives Matter protest.

“Our town is mostly white, our school district is mostly white,” Lawless said. “As we started [planning the BLM event] ... we just realized how ignorant some people are in our town, unfortunately.”

Lawless, who graduated in 2019, doesn’t know Santos well personally, but said she had class with her in high school and spoke with her on Facebook after the video went viral.

“She is super friendly and super sweet,” Lawless said. “Just a good person all around.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.