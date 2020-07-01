Revere man arrested for allegedly spraying swastikas on car, ‘white power’ on street, police say

Swastikas were spray painted on all four sides of a Muslim woman’s car, according to a press release from the Massachusetts chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations earlier in June. It was the fourth time the woman’s car had been vandalized, the release said.

Jason Pagliuca, of Revere, was arrested for defacement of real or personal property and assault, and assault and battery or property damage for the purpose of intimidation, Revere police said in a statement. The graffiti was found on Lantern Road.

A 38-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly spray painting several swastikas on a car and the words “white power” on a street in Revere on June 11, according to police.

“The clients are just so relieved, and they really appreciate the efforts of the Revere police and the support they’ve received from the community,” said Barbara J. Dougan, civil rights director at CAIR-MA, in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon.

Revere police detectives received information from members of the public and executed a search warrant at Pagliuca’s home, where they recovered evidence “directly related to” the crimes and arrested him, police said.

“Sadly, this crime is an example of the racism many of our residents experience on an ongoing basis,” said Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo. “We will not allow hatred in our city and we must continue to call it out and address it. I look forward to the continued work with leaders and stakeholders across our city toward an anti-racist Revere.”

Revere Police Chief Dave Callahan echoed Arrigo’s denouncement of the hateful acts.

“The arrest in this case should serve as a warning to anyone who seeks to intimidate or spread hate in our city,” Callahan said in a statement.

Emily Sweeney and Breanne Kovatch contributed to this report. Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.