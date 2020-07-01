UMass Lowell will bring students back in the fall with online and face-to-face classes

The University of Massachusetts Lowell will hold a combination of in-person and virtual classes this fall and allow students to live in the dormitories, mostly in single-person rooms.

The university announced that dormitories will be opened at reduced capacity and some shared rooming situations will be allowed in suites and apartments, but most students will live in a room by themselves. In-person classes and labs will be taught with in some cases half as many students present as usual. Larger lectures will be held online, UMass Lowell said on Wednesday.

The University of Massachusetts system is allowing each of its campuses to develop its own plans for the fall semester, and Lowell’s differs from those previously announced by the Amherst and Boston locations.