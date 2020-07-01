Mass. reports 261 new coronavirus cases, 28 new deaths

The state reported 28 new confirmed-case deaths, and no new probable deaths. It also reported 157 new confirmed cases, plus 104 probable cases.

The numbers reflected both confirmed and probable deaths and cases. When confirmed cases only are included, the tally is 7,902 deaths and 103,858 cases.

State officials reported Wednesday that the coronavirus death toll in Massachusetts had risen by 28 to 8,081 and that the number of people testing positive for the virus had climbed by 261 to 109,143, as key metrics monitored by the state lingered at low levels relative to the springtime surge.

The state also tempered the news that Tuesday had been the first day in months without a reported coronavirus death. That number was due in part to a cleanup of data that sought to identify and remove duplicate reports, a Department of Public Health spokeswoman said.

”No new deaths were reported by DPH on June 30th and the data reconciliation was for prior days,” the spokeswoman said. “It is possible, per usual, that a death could be reported at a future date as occurring on June 30th. As more information comes into DPH over time, the Department reports updated data on deaths on the day they occurred (in the daily dashboard).”

The dashboard released Wednesday did not include any reporting on deaths for Tuesday. The most recent date listed was Monday, with seven deaths.

During a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, Governor Charlie Baker made a short mention of the zero new deaths statistic, but did not elaborate.

“Yesterday’s daily report also included a statistic we haven’t seen for quite a while: there were zero new COVID-19 deaths reported yesterday,” the governor said.

On Wednesday, the state also reported that 10,190 new individuals had been given the molecular coronavirus test, bringing the total of individuals tested to 853,150. The total number of molecular tests that have been administered rose to 1,079,648.

And the state reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 1,066 people, bringing that total to 72,752.

Meanwhile, three of the four key metrics that the state is monitoring to determine the pace of reopening rose slightly, while one stayed stable.

The seven-day weighted average of positive test rates held steady at 1.8 percent for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. It has dropped 94 percent since April 15.

The three-day average of the number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus ticked up slightly on Tuesday to 752, up from 748 a day earlier. It has dropped 79 percent since April 15.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity increased slightly from one on Monday to two on Tuesday. However, the statistic is still down from a high of more than 20 in early May, and has seen an 86 percent decrease since April 15.

A fourth metric, the three-day average of COVID-19 deaths, also rose slightly, from 20 on Saturday to 21 on Sunday. It has dropped 86 percent since April 15.

Speaking earlier Wednesday, Baker continued to tout declines in key metrics the state is monitoring for the pace of reopening, but warned that residents should still continue to wash their hands, wear face coverings, and observe social distancing.

“There are no victory laps from COVID. It’s not going to take the summer off,” he said.

Baker also highlighted programs that are helping residents suffering from food insecurity, speaking from the YMCA of Greater Boston, which has partnered with the MBTA, the city’s food bank, and other organizations to prepare and deliver meals to families and seniors.

YMCA of Greater Boston’s president and CEO, James Morton, said 1.6 million meals have been delivered to residents in the past 114 days.

“It’s been an all-hands-on-deck set of circumstances,” he said. “That would not have been possible without us all working together to make sure that we do our best to end hunger in the city of Boston.”

Meanwhile, across the nation, other states — especially in the South and West — were continuing to deal with a rise in COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday.

The number of confirmed cases in the US per day has roughly doubled over the past month, hitting 44,800 on Tuesday, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University. That is higher even than what the nation witnessed during the deadliest stretch of the crisis in mid-April through early May.

On Wednesday, California closed down bars, theaters, and indoor restaurant dining again across much of the state. Confirmed cases there have increased nearly 50 percent over the past two weeks, and hospitalizations have gone up 43 percent. California Governor Gavin Newsom reported nearly 5,900 new cases and 110 more deaths in 24 hours.

“The bottom line is the spread of this virus continues at a rate that is particularly concerning,” he said.

Meanwhile, Arizona, where cases have spiked since stay-at-home orders expired in mid-May, reported record single-day highs for new cases (almost 4,900), deaths (88), ER visits (close to 1,300) and the number of people in the hospital (nearly 2,900), according to the Associated Press.

In Florida, the state recorded more than 6,500 new cases — down from around 9,000 on some days last week — and a running total of over 3,500 deaths. Counties in South Florida are also closing beaches to fend off large July Fourth crowds that could spread the virus.

And Louisiana saw its biggest daily spike since April, reporting 2,100 new cases in 24 hours, according to the Associated Press. Georgia set a new daily record with nearly 3,000 new cases. Texas did too, with new infections skyrocketing past 8,000 in a single day for the first time.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would be delaying its resumption of indoor dining at restaurants, as “the news we have gotten from around the country gets worse and worse all the time.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

